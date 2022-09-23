Ted Deutch Leaves the Middle East Subcommittee by Taking Aim at Iran, Backing Israel

This week, retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., held his final meeting as chairman of the U.S. House Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee.

As he has throughout his time in Congress, Deutch offered warnings about Iran and supported Israel. First elected to Congress in 2010, Deutch broke with then-President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. Deutch announced back in February that he would resign his seat in Congress at the start of October to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

“It is clear that these strengthened ties have ushered in a new era of opportunity for regional security cooperation, especially as the U.S., Israel, and our Arab partners in the Middle East share a common adversary in Iran,” said Deutch at the subcommittee meeting.

“Iran has made its intentions to destabilize the region and wipe Israel off the map clear since before I came to Congress. When I arrived here, we were negotiating the toughest sanctions ever imposed on Iran. That was more than a decade ago…To this day, Iran remains the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” Deutch added. “As Israel’s relationships in the region grow, so, too, do the opportunities for this crucial security coordination.”

Members of the Florida delegation have held the gavel on the subcommittee in recent years. Deutch took over as chairman from longtime U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.