Miami, FL

Maria Miranda
2d ago

how stupid can she be, showing them off on social media, and then has the nerve to come back to Florida 🤦‍♀️

Stefanie Veronica McCray
2d ago

And they keep getting a slap on the wrist. Give them some hard time so that they can feel it.

WSVN-TV

Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach

A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach. Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said. The report said officer had spotted a vehicle...
cbs12.com

Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the woman was parked in her Delray Beach garage and drove forward hitting the wall. She then reversed into a utility pole and continued to drive backwards until she hit the corner of another house.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Fort Lauderdale Welcomes New Ownership

Metal Supermarkets Owner Takes on Leadership at Second Gold Coast Store. September 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Infusing renewed energy and customer service commitment to an established local business, Metal Supermarkets is pleased to announce new ownership of its Fort Lauderdale store by existing franchisee Chip Jones.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Agencies Call Off Search for Missing Paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet

An extensive search for a missing paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet was called off Monday after the missing person claim was deemed unfounded. The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Beach Marine Patrol and the Miami-Dade Marine Patrol had been searching for the missing paddleboarder at Haulover Inlet Monday morning who was last seen around 8 and 9 a.m.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. ***ZAZZY’S PIZZA...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Zoo Miami to close ahead of Hurricane Ian

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami will temporarily close this week as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The zoo will close to the public Tuesday and Wednesday, spokesperson Ron Magill said Monday. Although South Florida was out of the cone, Magill said the zoo was preparing for significant rain and...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian

As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
MIAMI, FL

