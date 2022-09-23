ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, WA

Local law enforcement team up to arrest 28 top offenders

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — More than two dozen of the region's top offenders are now behind bars. Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department teamed up with the Richland Police Department and deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest 28 top offenders over the week.
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty

The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
Evaristo Salas continues quest to prove his innocence in 1995 Sunnyside homicide

After being denied a new trial for a 1995 Sunnyside murder he says he didn’t commit, Evaristo Salas hasn’t given up a fight to prove his innocence. His attorney, Laura Shaver of Everett, has taken the case to the state Court of Appeals, where she’s filed a 54-page brief outlining evidence that wasn’t presented in trial nearly 26 years ago.
Timeline is revealed in trooper’s shooting

WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper. Dean Atkinson Jr., 28, Thursday evening made his first court appearance and was. formally charged Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Bail for Brandon. Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was set at $1 million...
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
Teen injured in Kennewick shooting, police searching for suspects

KENNEWICK – A 14-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition after being shot on the 800 block of South Garfield Street. Kennewick police found him lying in a front yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after multiple callers advised police of hearing gunshot at 11:56 p.m. Friday. KPD detectives are actively investigating, but need assistance from the public.
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
KPD investigating person shot in residence

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

