Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Youth Bureau Now Accepting Proposals For 2023 Funding

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support. Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2023....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

Union calls for crackdown on nursing home staffing standards

Nursing home workers across the state are calling on stricter enforcement of staffing standards. April Stonebraker has experienced the emotional toll of staff shortages firsthand. She said whether she’s at work or not, her job is never far from her mind. "You know that your coworkers are struggling, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Farnham, NY
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local: Johnson Park Center Free Food Giveaway Announcement

Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include chicken sticks, fish, mac & cheese, fresh produce box, potatoes, cauliflower, onions, fresh fruit, apples, pancake mix & syrup, bread, etc.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Oct. 4

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. to host a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCWNY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. is...
FULTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Promotes Dr. Nicholas Runeare To Hospitalist Medical Director

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Nicholas Runeare, MD as the new Hospitalist Medical Director. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests, and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Volney, Lanigan Schools Host Open-Air Open Houses

VOLNEY – With the new year in full swing, Volney and Lanigan Elementary Schools opened their campuses to families Sept. 20 for their first open houses. Stylized as “ open houses,” the events engaged students, parents and friends outside the buildings as much as inside. While traditional tours through the school still took place, essential community-building was occurring on the lawns and sidewalks.
VOLNEY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

In recognition of Italian Heritage month

In recognition of Italian Heritage Month, Joann Cavo Campbell, president of the Italian Heritage Club of the Mohawk Valley in Utica, is planning a wreath-laying ceremony at the Italian Community Oven on October 8th at 11:00 am. It is to identify and honor Italian immigrants who helped build the Mohawk...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Olga M. Endres

OSWEGO – Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego, New York, died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida, the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Mrs. Endres loved, most of all, was spending time with her family especially, her special visits with her loving grandchildren and going for long walks around the Oswego River with her husband John.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Focus on New Haven

Because I believe in the value of preserving local history, I’m always happy to hear about young people taking an interest in our past. Of course, we should all be mindful of where we come from, but this is especially true for the young because they will be responsible for the future of our cities and towns. Any chance for success can only happen when children understand and embrace their community’s history.
NEW HAVEN, NY
