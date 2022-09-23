Read full article on original website
Oswego County Health Department Needs Your Help!
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to focus on public health and is looking for input from those people it serves. It has created an anonymous survey to collect information about community health from the public. The health department is looking at bringing back programs it...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 26, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 496 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25) this past week, and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently...
Youth Bureau Now Accepting Proposals For 2023 Funding
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support. Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2023....
wrvo.org
Union calls for crackdown on nursing home staffing standards
Nursing home workers across the state are calling on stricter enforcement of staffing standards. April Stonebraker has experienced the emotional toll of staff shortages firsthand. She said whether she’s at work or not, her job is never far from her mind. "You know that your coworkers are struggling, and...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
uticaphoenix.net
Local: Johnson Park Center Free Food Giveaway Announcement
Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include chicken sticks, fish, mac & cheese, fresh produce box, potatoes, cauliflower, onions, fresh fruit, apples, pancake mix & syrup, bread, etc.
Weatherup Provides Update On County Legislature Resolutions
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update on Thursday, September 22. In this month’s video, he discussed updates within the county, including ARPA funding, changes to DSS and the Oswego DMV. He started with an overview of the legislature’s September meeting,...
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Oct. 4
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. to host a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCWNY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. is...
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
Oswego Health Promotes Dr. Nicholas Runeare To Hospitalist Medical Director
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Nicholas Runeare, MD as the new Hospitalist Medical Director. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests, and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Volney, Lanigan Schools Host Open-Air Open Houses
VOLNEY – With the new year in full swing, Volney and Lanigan Elementary Schools opened their campuses to families Sept. 20 for their first open houses. Stylized as “ open houses,” the events engaged students, parents and friends outside the buildings as much as inside. While traditional tours through the school still took place, essential community-building was occurring on the lawns and sidewalks.
Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in...
mylittlefalls.com
In recognition of Italian Heritage month
In recognition of Italian Heritage Month, Joann Cavo Campbell, president of the Italian Heritage Club of the Mohawk Valley in Utica, is planning a wreath-laying ceremony at the Italian Community Oven on October 8th at 11:00 am. It is to identify and honor Italian immigrants who helped build the Mohawk...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
Brewerton Elementary Holds Meet The Teacher Open House Event
BREWERTON – Fall is in the air and school is back in session. It’s the time of year where open house events give families a chance to meet their student’s teachers and staff. Brewerton Elementary recently held their Meet the Teacher and Fall Open House event. Parents...
Olga M. Endres
OSWEGO – Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego, New York, died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida, the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Mrs. Endres loved, most of all, was spending time with her family especially, her special visits with her loving grandchildren and going for long walks around the Oswego River with her husband John.
Focus on New Haven
Because I believe in the value of preserving local history, I’m always happy to hear about young people taking an interest in our past. Of course, we should all be mindful of where we come from, but this is especially true for the young because they will be responsible for the future of our cities and towns. Any chance for success can only happen when children understand and embrace their community’s history.
