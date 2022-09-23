Read full article on original website
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa
Funeral Services for John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church-Guthrie Center. Burial will be at the Monteith Cemetery in Rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022 from 10- 11:00 AM with family present during that time at the church. Online Condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.
Amos Royer, 92, of Panora
Funeral services for Amos Royer, 92, of Panora, will be Tuesday, September 27th at 11 am at the Faith Bible Church in Panora. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora is assisting the family. Survivors include: Wife, Marilyn. Children, Jolene Sheeder and Larry Royer. Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
New Perry Chamber Member Orientation Tomorrow
A reminder for any new Perry Chamber members, a new orientation class is taking place tomorrow. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says they previously held a new member workshop this past spring and decided to have another one in the fall. “So we’re following up since we have quite a...
Tomorrow is the Historical Cemetery Walk at the Jefferson Cemetery
A reminder that tomorrow will be a special event at the Jefferson Cemetery to learn about some of the people who lived in Greene County. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting its second historic Cemetery Walk at the cemetery at 2pm tomorrow. Attendees are to meet at the Welcome Center and then they can either drive or walk to the cemetery. They are also supposed to bring a lawn chair and a bottle of water.
Stuart Flowers And Gifts Celebrating One Year Birthday
A local business in downtown Stuart is celebrating one year of existence. Owner of the Stuart Flowers and Gifts Katie Adams says they will be throwing a party for the first birthday of the store. She explains this is such an honor. “To think that we’ve gone through a full...
Reminder: Light Up the Knight is Today with St. Patrick’s in Perry
A reminder that tonight is a special event for a school in Perry. Students, parents, families and staff of St. Patrick’s School are invited to Light Up the Knight tonight at Dewey Field. Organizer Jody Lutterman says their event begins at 5pm with several games for kids and adults alike with a bounce house, inflatable human balls and horses, along with a blaze pod which are like a Whack-A-Mole game. A $5 meal will also be served with a pork loin sandwich, chips and a bottle of water. Then at 7:30pm everyone will light up their different glow items and walk around the track.
ReMax Precision Opens Doors to Perry Location
A busy week of ribbon cuttings in Perry ended last Friday with a new business. ReMax Precision unveiled its new location, in the former State Farm office at 900 1st Avenue. Real Estate Agent Nikki Deardorff says the renovation project took several months and she explains why it is important for ReMax to have a storefront.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Adair Casey Food Pantry
We get an update on the Adair-Casey Food Pantry from Peggy Synder.
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/25/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe Pt 1
ADM School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about last week’s school board meeting.
Art Harvest Tour Begins Today
Art enthusiasts and people interested in how art pieces are made can indulge in an opportunity today in the west central Iowa area. The 8th Annual Art Harvest Tour brings in 24 artists at eight different locations in Perry, Dallas Center, Ogden, Woodward and Boone. Lynsi Pasutti with Art on the Prairie says it is a 90-mile loop through the Des Moines River Valley and she invites everyone to check out each location at their own pace and it’s an opportunity to talk with each of the artists and understand how they create the artwork that they do.
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 23-25, 2022
Rachel Long, age 24, 404 N. 5th St, Guthrie Center, was arrested for Driving While Barred. John Hanagan, Des Moines, was traveling on I80 at the 117 mile marker, when he exited the interstate and ran the stop sign at the top of the ramp. He proceeded through the intersection to the on ramp, lost control and rolled into the ditch. No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained an estimated $2000 damage.
KHS King and Queen Candidates Announced
The 2022 Knoxville High School Homecoming candidates were announced at a pep rally Friday afternoon. The Queen candidates are Norah Pearson, Melanie Sullivan, Emma Dunkin, Kaliyah Wilder and Hanna Linsley. The King candidates this year are Mason Hatch, Kade Bellon, Luke Spaur, Ethan Morgan and Luka DeJong. The King and...
Bagley Fire Department Serving The Community Tomorrow
A local Guthrie County Fire Department will continue to serve the community a meal for a free will donation tomorrow . The Bagley Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast at their Fire Station on Sunday from 6am until 1pm. The fundraiser will serve pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, milk or orange juice. All proceeds will fund new equipment for the Bagley Fire Department along with other needs.
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will review an illustrative map from NationalGrid Renewables as part of a setback discussion regarding their solar panel project they want to install near Grand Junction, then they will continue to have a code of ordinances review before setting a public hearing on the topic. The Board will then consider for approval a beer permit for Paton Pit Stop and a further discussion with the Greene County Engineer about equipment purchases for the 2024 fiscal year.
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Quilt Walk Coming Up
The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum will display beautiful quilts tomorrow. The Quilt Walk will show a collection of historical quilts from the museum and they will show both old and new quilts from the residents of Guthrie County. This is a free-will donation fundraiser with refreshments for the...
