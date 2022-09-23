Art enthusiasts and people interested in how art pieces are made can indulge in an opportunity today in the west central Iowa area. The 8th Annual Art Harvest Tour brings in 24 artists at eight different locations in Perry, Dallas Center, Ogden, Woodward and Boone. Lynsi Pasutti with Art on the Prairie says it is a 90-mile loop through the Des Moines River Valley and she invites everyone to check out each location at their own pace and it’s an opportunity to talk with each of the artists and understand how they create the artwork that they do.

