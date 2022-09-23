Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
963xke.com
Woman hurt when her vehicle crashed into stopped semi
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into the back of a semi on state Route 101. Just before 2 p.m., Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 between Woodburn and Butler when she rear-ended the back of the truck that was waiting to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales.
WANE-TV
Police: Man shot gun outside north side bar, had drugs in his car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of firing a gun outside a north side bar led Fort Wayne Police on a chase and had drugs in his vehicle, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 28-year-old Miguel E. Tellez on Saturday after they were...
WOWO News
FWPD mourning loss of 17-year veteran of the department
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The Fort Wayne Police Department family is grieving the loss of Detective Donald Kidd, a seventeen-year veteran of the force, who passed away unexpectedly over the late-night hours of September 22, 2022. It is with a very heavy heart that we report this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
wfft.com
Out of the Darkness Community Walk remembers those lost to suicide in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds in Fort Wayne are remembering those lost to suicide at the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Sunday. Isabel Fielden walked in honor of Noah Combs and Nicholas Fielden. “It breaks my heart to see the effect of it on other people," Fielden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Historic church celebrates 200th anniversary at Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church with a rich history in Fort Wayne celebrated 200 years in the community Sunday with a service at the Old Fort. First Baptist Church of Fort Wayne held a morning service with details on the origin of the institution and its settlement in the area.
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — According to a release from the U.S Department of Labor, an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined $42K after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions. The release says the U.S. Department of Labor’s...
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass
LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
wfft.com
Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It’s time for local chefs to get cooking - and local mixologists to get shaking - in a showdown of culinary skills. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition.
wfft.com
Mayor Henry announces 2023 proposed budget for City of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Fort Wayne’s fiscal health is in a strong position." That’s the message Mayor Tom Henry sent at a press conference Monday morning, as he announced his 2023 proposed budget for the City of Fort Wayne. The proposal includes investments in public safety,...
Comments / 0