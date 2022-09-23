Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Race to watch: Virginia's 7th district pits Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger against GOP challenger Yesli Vega
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With less than 45 day to go before Election Day, both candidates for Virginia's 7th Congressional District were on the campaign trail in Prince William County as soon as early voting began across the state. Democrat incumbent, Abigail Spanberger, was in Woodbridge at an early voting...
Inside Nova
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
Virginia polling districts have been redrawn
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Administrator Dr. Woolridge joins Virginia Israeli Advisory Board
Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge has been appointed to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB). The four-year term commenced on July 1. VIAB is a state government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their U.S. operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For Virginia companies, VIAB provides access to innovative Israeli technologies and partnerships with Israeli firms that grow the manufacturing and research and development base in the Commonwealth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia's transgender policies for students garners thousands of comments
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
Documentary explores history of Va. asylum for Black patients
Central State Hospital was founded in Richmond in 1870 as the world’s first mental institution for Black people in a state that had also established the nation's first state mental hospital in 1773.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
VA NAACP disapproves of Youngkin's efforts to remove Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Conference NAACP (Virginia NAACP) disapproves of Governor Youngkin's efforts to remove the Commonwealth from participation in the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Commonwealth joined the RGGI with the purpose to lower carbon dioxide emissions and mandated proceeds generated from RGGI...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
Photos: 9 places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Virginia Governor Aims to Replace Transgender Student Policies
On Friday, September 16, the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin presented its proposed model policy to replace the state's existing guidelines for transgender and nonbinary pupils enrolled in public schools. The "Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia's Public Schools," which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cardinalnews.org
March swears out assault warrant against Williams
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help support the only news organization covering Southwest and Southside politics full-time. https://cardinalnews.org/one-year/. Two Virginia lawmakers facing each other in a highly competitive nomination battle next year got into a real-life confrontation...
How you can weigh in on Virginia's new transgender student policies
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Suit challenges Virginia's implementation of Disabilities Education Act
A class-action suit is challenging Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
wfirnews.com
State Delegate gives details on project to bring outdoorsmen to Botetourt
After the unveiling of a Botetourt legend’s historic marker, one of Virginia’s State Delegates spoke about putting money into the County to get more out of one of its unused railroad beds. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
alxnow.com
ACPS reaffirms commitment against Governor Youngkin’s transgender restrictions
Alexandria’s interim superintendent says that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use won’t be a distraction as the school system plans to continue its “gender-affirming policies.”. “We just want to make sure that we let our community know that we’re continuing...
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Accreditation results released for Virginia public schools: Where does your child’s school stand?
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
Comments / 0