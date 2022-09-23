ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Early voting for November election begins in Virginia

(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
Virginia polling districts have been redrawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
Greensville County Administrator Dr. Woolridge joins Virginia Israeli Advisory Board

Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge has been appointed to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB). The four-year term commenced on July 1. VIAB is a state government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their U.S. operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For Virginia companies, VIAB provides access to innovative Israeli technologies and partnerships with Israeli firms that grow the manufacturing and research and development base in the Commonwealth.
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
Virginia Governor Aims to Replace Transgender Student Policies

On Friday, September 16, the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin presented its proposed model policy to replace the state's existing guidelines for transgender and nonbinary pupils enrolled in public schools. The "Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia's Public Schools," which...
March swears out assault warrant against Williams

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help support the only news organization covering Southwest and Southside politics full-time. https://cardinalnews.org/one-year/. Two Virginia lawmakers facing each other in a highly competitive nomination battle next year got into a real-life confrontation...
