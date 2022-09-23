ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

kjas.com

Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont

Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Lumberton 8th grader facing felony charge for alleged threat to bring gun to school

KOUNTZE, Texas — A 13-year-old Hardin County teen is facing a felony charge after police say he sent a message about bringing a gun to school. Lumberton Police got a call Sunday night from a parent saying their child had received a snapchat message from another student saying he planned to bring a gun to Lumberton Middle School on Monday according to Chief Danny Sullins.
LUMBERTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
GROVES, TX
Lake Charles American Press

9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Orange Woman Dies in Accident

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur Police search for missing deaf woman

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman, who is deaf. Felicia Roy may also go by Felicia Winn. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue on September 8 and hasn't been heard from since, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
BEAUMONT, TX
