Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont
Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
Lumberton 8th grader facing felony charge for alleged threat to bring gun to school
KOUNTZE, Texas — A 13-year-old Hardin County teen is facing a felony charge after police say he sent a message about bringing a gun to school. Lumberton Police got a call Sunday night from a parent saying their child had received a snapchat message from another student saying he planned to bring a gun to Lumberton Middle School on Monday according to Chief Danny Sullins.
Two suspects in custody, one at large after August robbery of Kirbyville game room
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in the Jasper County Jail and officials are looking for a third after a game room in Kirbyville was robbed. (Editor's note : The above video is from a August 20, 2022 newscast.) It happened on August 16, 2022. Deputies with the...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
53-year-old Orange woman killed in wreck along Texas 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
Federal inmate injured during fight at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont Monday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A federal inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont was sent to a Southeast Texas hospital after being injured Monday morning during a fight. Two inmates at the high security prison on the southern edge of Beaumont were involved in a fight at about 8:40 a.m. according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
POLICE: Nederland man with box of wine in seat told officers he was “not sober”
A Nederland man stopped by police for speeding reportedly had boxed wine in the car near him and told officers he was “not sober” during the field sobriety test. The man was indicted this week for felony driving while intoxicated. David Blaine Gault, 37, was stopped by police...
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
Port Arthur Police search for missing deaf woman
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman, who is deaf. Felicia Roy may also go by Felicia Winn. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue on September 8 and hasn't been heard from since, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Three people taken to Beaumont hospital after late Friday night wreck in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
Body found during search for missing man north of Silsbee, foul play suspected
KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee. Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News. As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul...
Following recent bomb threats and viral attack, Beaumont ISD officials discuss plans to ensure safe environment
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following recent threats made to area campuses and a viral attack, school safety is in the spotlight and was the main topic of discussion at a district meeting. The Beaumont Independent School District Safety and Security Committee held a public meeting on Monday so community members...
