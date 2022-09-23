FULTON – Kenneth “Sam” C. Ware, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Crouse Hospital with his family by his side. Sam was a longtime member of the Bowens Corners Methodist Church and held many offices during that time. He owned and operated a saw sharpening business for many years. He also worked over 45 years at Sealright Corporation. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sam had a green thumb and loved gardening.

FULTON, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO