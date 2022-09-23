ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Marketing Partners Step Up For This Friday Opening Night Of Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend

FULTON, NY – AmeriCU Credit Union, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, E & V Energy, and Mirabito, are not just season division sponsors at the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway, but also major contributors of the Fast Friday opening night of the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend at the Fulton Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 30 – October 1.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Oswego County Today

Sandra S. Baker

PALERMO, NY – Sandra S. Baker, 79, of Palermo, New York, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born November 27, 1942 in Fulton, New York, to Ernest and Ruby Larrabee. Sandra was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1960 and enjoyed her role as a homemaker caring for her children. As her children moved on in years, she accepted employment in the cafeteria at Volney Elementary School.
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry.   It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open?  This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River.   When we first […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Kenneth C. Ware

FULTON – Kenneth “Sam” C. Ware, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Crouse Hospital with his family by his side. Sam was a longtime member of the Bowens Corners Methodist Church and held many offices during that time. He owned and operated a saw sharpening business for many years. He also worked over 45 years at Sealright Corporation. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sam had a green thumb and loved gardening.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Paul H. Batchelor

OSWEGO – Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at Nine Mile, he was also a truck driver for Eagle Beverage, Oswego, and in his early years drove for Sears in Florida. Paul enjoyed the outdoors relaxing going golfing and fishing.
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
EVANS MILLS, NY
Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

