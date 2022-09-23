Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Marketing Partners Step Up For This Friday Opening Night Of Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend
FULTON, NY – AmeriCU Credit Union, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, E & V Energy, and Mirabito, are not just season division sponsors at the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway, but also major contributors of the Fast Friday opening night of the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend at the Fulton Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 30 – October 1.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
Catholic Charities Launches Fall Food Truck Festival Oct. 22
FULTON – The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC) is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, as announced by Brook Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center. “We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in...
Fulton Speedway 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Time Is Here; Camping Opens Wednesday
FULTON, NY – Race week is finally here where all roads will lead to the Fulton Speedway for one of the most prestigious events in Northeast racing, the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday & Saturday, September 30 – October 1. Camping will open this Wednesday, September 28...
Friends of History In Fulton To Host Book Presentation, Chicken BBQ
FULTON – The Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee is hosting a book release presentation called “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches.” at the Friends of History annual meeting. Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee Director Caroline Chatterton and Committee member Jim Farfaglia will be on hand to...
Sandra S. Baker
PALERMO, NY – Sandra S. Baker, 79, of Palermo, New York, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born November 27, 1942 in Fulton, New York, to Ernest and Ruby Larrabee. Sandra was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1960 and enjoyed her role as a homemaker caring for her children. As her children moved on in years, she accepted employment in the cafeteria at Volney Elementary School.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry. It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open? This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River. When we first […]
Kenneth C. Ware
FULTON – Kenneth “Sam” C. Ware, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Crouse Hospital with his family by his side. Sam was a longtime member of the Bowens Corners Methodist Church and held many offices during that time. He owned and operated a saw sharpening business for many years. He also worked over 45 years at Sealright Corporation. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sam had a green thumb and loved gardening.
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Paul H. Batchelor
OSWEGO – Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at Nine Mile, he was also a truck driver for Eagle Beverage, Oswego, and in his early years drove for Sears in Florida. Paul enjoyed the outdoors relaxing going golfing and fishing.
localsyr.com
CNY Veterans receive the opportunity of a lifetime on Honor Flight Mission 17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a hero’s welcome on Saturday, September 24, for a deserving group of veterans. 80 veterans each accompanied by one family member or friend traveled from Syracuse to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight Mission 17. As the veterans returned to the airport they...
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Walk Thru Trunk Or Treating At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday, September 20, the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, will be hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 3 p.m. The event, first...
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
