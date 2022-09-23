ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

UNK tennis wins 18 matches in ITA regional

EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team finished the fall winning 18 times at the annual ITA Central Regional in Edmond, Okla. In doubles, UNK sophomores Alexis Bernthal and Clare Plachy finished second in the “B” draw with sophomores Narindra Ranaivo and Masha Hatouka runners-up in the “A” consolation bracket.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Volleyball Highlights

» Kearney Catholic, despite being the top seed, finished seventh Saturday at the Aurora Invitational. The Stars lost to Aurora in the first game, 25-19, 11-25, 28-26, then lost to Waverly 25-11, 25-21 before beating Lincoln Christian 25-20, 20-25, 26-24. Statistics from the matches were not available. » Kearney...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Loper dietician wins MIAA award for impact on student-athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association will present its SAAC Mentor of the Year award to UNK’s Kaiti George at halftime of Saturday’s football game with Central Missouri. The award goes to an individual who has had a profound impact on the lives of...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Club sports on the rise at UNK, giving students opportunities to compete

KEARNEY — UNK students have shown their dedication to being active and involved in campus recreation and intramural sports, but some have wanted to take their experience to the next level. Students have begun to lay the groundwork for club sports, with men’s soccer and volleyball clubs already created....
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

More than 2,000 runners expected to run in UNK Invitational Monday

KEARNEY — The annual UNK High School Cross Country Invitational will be held on Monday at the Kearney Country Club. The meet allows teams from around Nebraska a chance to run the state championship course. This year's state meet is set for Oct. 21. More than 2,000 runners are...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK volleyball team defeats Missouri Western in four sets

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Middle hitter Fallon Stutheit had a career-high 18 kills to lead seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13 win over Missouri Western Friday night in St. Joseph, Mo. The Lopers (14-1, 4-1) stave off the upset bid by the Griffons...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Big plays lift Lopers over Central Missouri

KEARNEY — TJ Davis and the University of Nebraska at Kearney offense erupted on Central Missouri:. Three plays, 80 yards and a touchdown. Four plays, 82 yards and a touchdown. One play, 64 yards and a touchdown. Two plays, 68 yards and a touchdown. Ten plays, 28 points and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour

COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Amherst spoils Kearney Catholic homecoming with 34-7 win

KEARNEY — On Homecoming night at Kearney Catholic, Amherst came onto Miles field and dominated. The Broncos fired on all cylinders, winning 34-7. The Stars (3-2) committed six turnovers with four interceptions and two fumbles, leading to their downfall. “When you start losing the turnover battle and when it...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Demand for ag education programs growing in Kearney area, Nebraska

KEARNEY — Kealey Franzen was still in her junior year studying agriculture education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when potential employers began reaching out to her about teaching at their school. “We had some schools reaching out to us as juniors saying there was a high demand already,” Franzen...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Maha Younes leads UNK in embracing diversity

KEARNEY — Diversity isn’t just black and white. It’s also gender, ethnicity, sexuality, religious groups, spiritual beliefs, veteran status, athletic abilities, nationality, physical and mental disabilities and more. Maha Younes personifies diversity. She’s an Arab Christian who lived her first 18 years in Israel. She’s a wife,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus

OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
OMAHA, NE
Tennis
Sports
Kearney Hub

Kearney Concerts Association launches 75th season

KEARNEY — Kearney Concert Association has a special way to celebrate the organization’s 75th year, KCA President Angela Wright said. “We normally have five shows each season, and sometimes a bonus sixth, but for our 75th, we are going to have seven shows,” Wright said. “The best part is it will still be the same price of just $50 per adult to see all seven.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

First State Bank acquiring Farmers and Merchants Bank of Axtell

LOOMIS — First State Bank has announced that it will expand into Axtell through the acquisition of Farmers and Merchants Bank, pending regulatory approval. First State Bank, with locations in Loomis, Alma and Bertrand, has long been interested in establishing a location in the Axtell area. With more than 130 years of service to the local area, the bank is excited to provide additional convenience for its customers and support for the broader community.
AXTELL, NE
Kearney Hub

Melvin John

KEARNEY — Melvin L. John, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Miller, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow the service at...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney tourism may get more promo money

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is close to entering a 10-year contract for the Kearney Visitors Bureau to provide promotional support for tourism in the Kearney area. The agreement comes as the city of Kearney ushers in another massive conference center and prepares to begin construction of a $34 million mega indoor sports facility in south Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's 11th Street prep work nearly done, paving to follow

KEARNEY — Concrete paving operations will begin in early October on the 11th Street road construction project in south Kearney, according to an update by Nielsen Contracting and the city of Kearney Public Works Department. The project spans 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue F. During the past...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

