Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
UNK tennis wins 18 matches in ITA regional
EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team finished the fall winning 18 times at the annual ITA Central Regional in Edmond, Okla. In doubles, UNK sophomores Alexis Bernthal and Clare Plachy finished second in the “B” draw with sophomores Narindra Ranaivo and Masha Hatouka runners-up in the “A” consolation bracket.
Kearney Hub
Volleyball Highlights
» Kearney Catholic, despite being the top seed, finished seventh Saturday at the Aurora Invitational. The Stars lost to Aurora in the first game, 25-19, 11-25, 28-26, then lost to Waverly 25-11, 25-21 before beating Lincoln Christian 25-20, 20-25, 26-24. Statistics from the matches were not available. » Kearney...
Kearney Hub
Loper dietician wins MIAA award for impact on student-athletes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association will present its SAAC Mentor of the Year award to UNK’s Kaiti George at halftime of Saturday’s football game with Central Missouri. The award goes to an individual who has had a profound impact on the lives of...
Kearney Hub
Club sports on the rise at UNK, giving students opportunities to compete
KEARNEY — UNK students have shown their dedication to being active and involved in campus recreation and intramural sports, but some have wanted to take their experience to the next level. Students have begun to lay the groundwork for club sports, with men’s soccer and volleyball clubs already created....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
More than 2,000 runners expected to run in UNK Invitational Monday
KEARNEY — The annual UNK High School Cross Country Invitational will be held on Monday at the Kearney Country Club. The meet allows teams from around Nebraska a chance to run the state championship course. This year's state meet is set for Oct. 21. More than 2,000 runners are...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team defeats Missouri Western in four sets
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Middle hitter Fallon Stutheit had a career-high 18 kills to lead seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13 win over Missouri Western Friday night in St. Joseph, Mo. The Lopers (14-1, 4-1) stave off the upset bid by the Griffons...
Kearney Hub
Big plays lift Lopers over Central Missouri
KEARNEY — TJ Davis and the University of Nebraska at Kearney offense erupted on Central Missouri:. Three plays, 80 yards and a touchdown. Four plays, 82 yards and a touchdown. One play, 64 yards and a touchdown. Two plays, 68 yards and a touchdown. Ten plays, 28 points and...
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Amherst spoils Kearney Catholic homecoming with 34-7 win
KEARNEY — On Homecoming night at Kearney Catholic, Amherst came onto Miles field and dominated. The Broncos fired on all cylinders, winning 34-7. The Stars (3-2) committed six turnovers with four interceptions and two fumbles, leading to their downfall. “When you start losing the turnover battle and when it...
Kearney Hub
Demand for ag education programs growing in Kearney area, Nebraska
KEARNEY — Kealey Franzen was still in her junior year studying agriculture education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when potential employers began reaching out to her about teaching at their school. “We had some schools reaching out to us as juniors saying there was a high demand already,” Franzen...
Kearney Hub
Maha Younes leads UNK in embracing diversity
KEARNEY — Diversity isn’t just black and white. It’s also gender, ethnicity, sexuality, religious groups, spiritual beliefs, veteran status, athletic abilities, nationality, physical and mental disabilities and more. Maha Younes personifies diversity. She’s an Arab Christian who lived her first 18 years in Israel. She’s a wife,...
Kearney Hub
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney Concerts Association launches 75th season
KEARNEY — Kearney Concert Association has a special way to celebrate the organization’s 75th year, KCA President Angela Wright said. “We normally have five shows each season, and sometimes a bonus sixth, but for our 75th, we are going to have seven shows,” Wright said. “The best part is it will still be the same price of just $50 per adult to see all seven.”
Kearney Hub
First State Bank acquiring Farmers and Merchants Bank of Axtell
LOOMIS — First State Bank has announced that it will expand into Axtell through the acquisition of Farmers and Merchants Bank, pending regulatory approval. First State Bank, with locations in Loomis, Alma and Bertrand, has long been interested in establishing a location in the Axtell area. With more than 130 years of service to the local area, the bank is excited to provide additional convenience for its customers and support for the broader community.
Kearney Hub
Melvin John
KEARNEY — Melvin L. John, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Miller, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow the service at...
Kearney Hub
Kearney tourism may get more promo money
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is close to entering a 10-year contract for the Kearney Visitors Bureau to provide promotional support for tourism in the Kearney area. The agreement comes as the city of Kearney ushers in another massive conference center and prepares to begin construction of a $34 million mega indoor sports facility in south Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's 11th Street prep work nearly done, paving to follow
KEARNEY — Concrete paving operations will begin in early October on the 11th Street road construction project in south Kearney, according to an update by Nielsen Contracting and the city of Kearney Public Works Department. The project spans 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue F. During the past...
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
Comments / 0