Manatee County, FL

Bay News 9

Manatee County will attempt trash collection Monday and Tuesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, the county’s government Twitter page announced changes to the trash pickup schedule. According to their tweet, every effort will be made to pickup trash Monday and Tuesday. If you need to make a trip to the Lena Road Landfill, its hours will be extended until 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com

5am Track of Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Schools set to open as emergency shelters

BRADENTON,, Fla. (WWSB) - Shelters are opening for those in need of a safe place to stay during Hurricane Ian. All School District of Manatee County Schools will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, as we open up shelters for Hurricane Ian. The duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be dependent on the movement and impact of the storm.
Mysuncoast.com

Holmes Beach homeowners finish preparations for Ian

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are putting out their final sandbags and securing all lawn decorations and furniture. This comes after Tropical Storm Ian became a hurricane. Residents were allowed 10 free sandbags from the City of Holmes Beach and some residents bought additional bags at hardware stores, according to Raye Leukart, a homeowner in Holmes Beach.
Longboat Observer

County could cut Longboat water supply before storm, chief says

Urging the town to take seriously the threats of Hurricane Ian, Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi on Monday morning told residents, building managers and resort operators to continue planning today but be ready to evacuate in the next 24 hours. Sarasota County leaders on Monday declared a state of...
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed remains 100 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 8 PM Hurricane Ian continues at a steady pace. At 8 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 130 miles southeast of the southern tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
WINKNEWS.com

Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate

Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. This is for those that are living in the red zone area of Charlotte County and anyone in a mobile or manufactured home. Also, anybody that is living on any of the barrier islands in low-lying areas.
Mysuncoast.com

Where to find sandbags on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners and residents in need of sandbags can pick some up at different locations within their respective coverage. Sandbag distribution has begun at the following locations:. Bennett Park. Bradenton Area Convention Center. G.T. Bray Park. Manatee Beach. Myakka Community Center. Rubonia Community Center. Coquina Beach. Bayfront...
WFLA

Typical storms today, Ian impacts start tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a good day to get final plans in place for Ian’s impacts later this week. It will be warm and humid with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. That’s pretty typical of a late-September day. Tomorrow, the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Ian […]
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota

Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota. Plenty of people have been fortified and prepping, they said they’ve seen the damage a hurricane can do, and they’re not taking any chances. People were at Lido Beach on Monday but only to take quick breaks before getting back to prepare...
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the calm before the storm on Monday as Venice city workers and residents are spending the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. People were lined up to fill sandbags at Wellfield Park in Venice. There are a few different sandbagging stations at this location to meet the huge demand. Vehicles have been backed up all day waiting to get to the sandbags.
VENICE, FL

