BRADENTON,, Fla. (WWSB) - Shelters are opening for those in need of a safe place to stay during Hurricane Ian. All School District of Manatee County Schools will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, as we open up shelters for Hurricane Ian. The duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be dependent on the movement and impact of the storm.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO