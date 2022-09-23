Read full article on original website
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Manatee County has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Zone A beginning at 8 a.m. Leadership is also suggesting a voluntary evacuation of Zone B. This comes following the updated forecast of Hurricane Ian. “We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our...
Sarasota County calls for evacuation of Level A due to Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County officials called for the evacuation of Level A due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Charlotte County issues evacuation orders Zone A - Red areas
Charlotte County officials issued evacuation orders for Zone A - Red areas during Monday's press conference.
Manatee County will attempt trash collection Monday and Tuesday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, the county’s government Twitter page announced changes to the trash pickup schedule. According to their tweet, every effort will be made to pickup trash Monday and Tuesday. If you need to make a trip to the Lena Road Landfill, its hours will be extended until 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
5am Track of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
Manatee County Schools set to open as emergency shelters
BRADENTON,, Fla. (WWSB) - Shelters are opening for those in need of a safe place to stay during Hurricane Ian. All School District of Manatee County Schools will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, as we open up shelters for Hurricane Ian. The duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be dependent on the movement and impact of the storm.
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of Ian
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
Holmes Beach homeowners finish preparations for Ian
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are putting out their final sandbags and securing all lawn decorations and furniture. This comes after Tropical Storm Ian became a hurricane. Residents were allowed 10 free sandbags from the City of Holmes Beach and some residents bought additional bags at hardware stores, according to Raye Leukart, a homeowner in Holmes Beach.
County could cut Longboat water supply before storm, chief says
Urging the town to take seriously the threats of Hurricane Ian, Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi on Monday morning told residents, building managers and resort operators to continue planning today but be ready to evacuate in the next 24 hours. Sarasota County leaders on Monday declared a state of...
Hernando and Manatee Counties Issue Evacuations for Hurricane Ian
Orders go into effect Tuesday morning
Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed remains 100 mph
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 8 PM Hurricane Ian continues at a steady pace. At 8 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 130 miles southeast of the southern tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate
Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. This is for those that are living in the red zone area of Charlotte County and anyone in a mobile or manufactured home. Also, anybody that is living on any of the barrier islands in low-lying areas.
Sarasota schools to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
Schools in Sarasota County will close Tuesday, Sept. 27, "out of an abundance of caution," according to a release from school officials.
Where to find sandbags on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners and residents in need of sandbags can pick some up at different locations within their respective coverage. Sandbag distribution has begun at the following locations:. Bennett Park. Bradenton Area Convention Center. G.T. Bray Park. Manatee Beach. Myakka Community Center. Rubonia Community Center. Coquina Beach. Bayfront...
Sarasota and Manatee Counties Begin Sandbag Operations Ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Sarasota and Manatee counties will have sandbags available for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Note that changes in weather could impact operational times, so be sure to check before you head out. Sandbags that have come into contact with floodwaters may be contaminated with bacteria, so do not dispose...
Typical storms today, Ian impacts start tomorrow
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a good day to get final plans in place for Ian’s impacts later this week. It will be warm and humid with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. That’s pretty typical of a late-September day. Tomorrow, the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Ian […]
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota. Plenty of people have been fortified and prepping, they said they’ve seen the damage a hurricane can do, and they’re not taking any chances. People were at Lido Beach on Monday but only to take quick breaks before getting back to prepare...
City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the calm before the storm on Monday as Venice city workers and residents are spending the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. People were lined up to fill sandbags at Wellfield Park in Venice. There are a few different sandbagging stations at this location to meet the huge demand. Vehicles have been backed up all day waiting to get to the sandbags.
Individuals with special needs should register with local officials immediately
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are a person with special needs and may need help getting to shelter or evacuating, you need to notify your local government and emergency management officials right away. You may need to evacuate your home from an impending hurricane if you are power dependent,...
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
