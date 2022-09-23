ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody following carjacking, pursuit near Golf Links and Harrison

By Anne Simmons
After a cross-town pursuit on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Tucson Police Department caught and arrested 27-year-old Micah Angelo Morgan for a reported car jacking that took place near North Stone Avenue and East Prince Road.

According to TPD, Morgan reportedly forced a woman from her black Subaru Impreza a little after 6:30 a.m. She was able to provide officers at the location with Morgan's description.

Later in the day, TPD received additional 911 calls reporting the suspect driving erratically on the east side, near East 29th Street and South Kolb Road. Officers pursued the Subaru at "low speeds." TPD says Morgan "drove without regard through traffic signals and swerved towards patrol vehicles, endangering the public during the morning commute."

Eventually, Morgan struck a TPD vehicle's bumper, after which time officers deployed tire spikes. He drove into opposing lanes on East Golf Links Road near South Harrison Road.

Morgan eventually struck a patrol vehicle and a power pole with the Subaru after officers positioned patrol vehicles in the roadway.

Morgan is being held in the Pima County Jail without bond. He is charged with auto theft, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and narcotic violations.

Both Morgan and the officer who was struck sustained injuries, for which they were both treated and released.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

