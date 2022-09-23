ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Annual Cider Tasting Festival at Historic Poughkeepsie Mill

I remember the first time I heard about the Kimlin Cider Mill. I used to pass it often on Cedar Avenue and think how beautiful it could be. And how it must have looked in its day. I guess I’m not the only one because about 10 years ago they started doing cider tastings once a year to benefit the restoration of the Kimlin Cider Mill. Now those tastings are big family friendly events.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Home Store Finally Opening in Newburgh this Week

I found out just a couple of weeks ago that there would be a new store opening in Newburgh. They were so close to done that I thought they were open and almost ran in to go shopping. Then I realized there were only a bunch of work guys in there and they were opening “soon”. From what I understand, they’ve been opening soon since the spring. Which isn’t a terribly long time. So why do I say finally opening?
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Cool Things to Look For at 2022 Woodstock Film Festival

The Woodstock Film Festival is back bigger and better than ever. From actor Ethan Hawke receiving the Honorary Maverick Award to local film director Edward Crawford's showing of highly anticipated film Sixty Miles North, this years Woodstock Film Festival has some very cool happenings. The festival takes place this week (Sept. 28- Oct. 2).
WOODSTOCK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Tasty Fall Cocktails Full of Spirit in the Hudson Valley

The days and evenings are officially getting colder so it is time to introduce you to the newest additions to the Hudson Valley Cold Weather Cocktail List for 2022. We reached out to area bars and restaurants and we want to share with you the refreshingly warm results that we have added to our ongoing list of soul-warming spirits. New to the list this year is the Orange Spiced Toddy, The Pumpkin Martini, and the Coconut Mojito.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date

It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Spend a Night in This Cemetery Schoolhouse for Spooky Season

Just in time for Spooky Season, we found the perfect Airbnb getaway to cozy up while getting the chance to spend a night in a former cemetery schoolhouse. Located in Hudson, NY, this Airbnb looks to be a great getaway for you Halloween lovers. This Airbnb is hosted by Laura Ann. Laura Ann is an artist, and has been featured on FYI Channel's "Tiny House Hunting."
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum Rebranding to Discovery Museum

The Mid-Hudson Children's Museum was such a staple of my childhood. I would be down there often for field trips, birthday parties, community events, and whenever I could convince my folks to take me. I love going down to Waryas Park to hang out sometimes, and it's always such a joy to see the building. Now, a new generation of kids can fall in love with the building and program as the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum rebrands to engage a wider audience and age range.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NewsBreak
hudsonvalleyone.com

Winston Farm hearing in Saugerties draws mixed reviews

Opinions at a public hearing on Winston Farm’s scoping document ranged from outright opposition to full support, with many speakers in between asking that more detailed information be included in the document. The hearing was held by the Saugerties Town Board at the Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Center — a session that drew close to 200 people.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston

If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

