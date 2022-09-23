ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Position Grades: Rutgers

Under Coach Kirk Ferentz the Iowa Hawkeyes have always been a developmental program. Despite losing a few players early every year, the Hawkeyes are known for being fundamentally sound, tough football players who improve their craft each week. Throughout the course of a season, more often than not, the Hawkeyes are a better product in January than in September. Even though this seems obvious, many college teams fail to improve from fall camp to bowl prep. Coach Ferentz, despite a conservative offensive approach, excels at skill development. The Hawkeyes once again put points on the board on defense and now head back to Iowa City with a huge challenge/opportunity ahead of them. More than likely, Michigan will smoke us, but I also think back to the B1G Championship game when the Wolverines, up big, ran a trick play to run the score up. That play may be on a loop at the Iowa football complex this week. Anyway, let’s take a look at the Rutgers game.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: Iowa at Rutgers Game Thread

It’s nearly game time for the Iowa Hawkeyes once again! For the first time this season, the Hawkeyes have hit the road and are set to open up Big Ten conference play with a trip to Piscataway, New Jersey to face off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Will the...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy