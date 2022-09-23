Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
Faircloth named Dave Campbell’s Coach of the Week
Coach Brandon Faircloth’s Sulphur Springs Wildcats are off to a 4-1 start, and not just the town of Sulphur Springs is noticing. This week, Faircloth was recognized by Dave Campbell’s Football as the 4A Coach of the Week. “First year head coach Brandon Faircloth is quietly performing one...
A Message About the SSISD School Bond
*Video paid for by Vote For Our SSISD Wildcats community group. On November 8th, 2022, voters in Sulphur Springs ISD, will have the opportunity to decide on an 81.5 million dollar bond program. We wanted to take a moment to explain what a school bond is, and how our school district developed this list of building projects and improvements.
Kiwanis officers installed September 21, 2022
Lt. Governor Denise Kornegay, of Paris, joined the Kiwanis club to recognize the officers for the coming year, which begins on October 1, 2022. Kiwanis Secretary Jim Thompson. The Kiwanis Club of Sulphur Springs meets each Wednesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. Visitors and prospective new members are welcome.
Hopkins County United Way welcomes new campaign year with workers’ lunch
If you would like more information about the Campaign or would like to consider being a Campaign volunteer, you can visit www.hcuw.org or please reach out to Susan Berning at 903-243-4066 or Emily Glass at 903-243-6222. Photos by Christian Dicus.
Obituary for Justin Reeder
Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
Hopkins county to celebrate 48 and 49th Honor Flight
Hopkins County has three veterans who are going on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington DC .These men and women will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor. There will be about 50 Veterans on this each flight. We are honoring them with a send off...
Wildcats wrap up first half of season with Homecoming win
After back-to-back road games in Week’s 3 and 4, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats were back home Friday night, excited to play in front of their home crowd. It wasn’t just any regular home game, however, but Homecoming night, which came with a lot of excitement and a packed crowd.
SSISD board briefs for September 12, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, September 12, 2022. Two people from the public requested to address the Board. Presentation of Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 by Lisa Robinson. Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals by Michael Lamb. ACTION ITEMS. Along...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/20
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. NetHealth will have both the Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available this week in addition to regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters. This week (September 19-23) will be our last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth. The vaccine clinic is located at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily; no appointment is necessary.
Obituary for Gus Hudson
Mr. Gus Hudson, 77, passed away on September 15, 2022, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Funeral services for the Sulphur Springs resident will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Spence Chapel with Reverend Fred Lewis and Reverend Steve Price officiating. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chris Gibbons, Larry Blount, Frank Hudson, Hudson Northcutt, David Graves and Scott Keys serving as pallbearers and Doug Mercier, Dean Ketchum, the NETRC Club and all Jet Modelers serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Cumby ISD homecoming court 2022
It is our pleasure to introduce the Cumby ISD homecoming court for 2022!. The homecoming ceremony will begin at 7:00pm on Friday night, September 16, 2022 at Cumby ISD. Kickoff begins at 7:30 versus AllSaints, and a hall of fame ceremony will occur at halftime. Submitted by Robin Wheat.
Fall Festival 2022 Schedule
The 2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Presented by City National bank, now in its 53rd year, is back and better than ever! Check out the listing of events for maximum fall fun. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 21-22: Creative Arts Contest...
Como-Pickton homecoming court 2022
It is our pleasure to introduce the Como-Pickton homecoming court for 2022!. The Homecoming ceremony will begin at 7:00pm on Friday night, September 16, 2022 at Ron Heflin Stadium. Como-Pickton will be playing Tom Bean. Submitted by CPCISD.
Water in Hopkins County professional series by Mario Villarino
Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life. Unfortunately, millions of people around the world live in places where water is so limited or in such poor quality that much of their day is spent finding water to meet bare necessities.
Chamber Connection for 9/14 by Butch Burney
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
Kiwanis, Lions support for Texas Ramp Projects
The local Noon Kiwanis club, with assistance from the Lion’s club, helped to build a ramp for a local Hopkins County resident this past weekend. The two organizations came together to provide mobility for this resident that will hopefully, help to allow her to make it to doctor’s appointments, explore the outside and just over all give her the ability to leave her home.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Provides Expanded Access to Orthopedic Surgery in Sulphur Springs
Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs.
