Sulphur Springs, TX

A Message About the SSISD School Bond

*Video paid for by Vote For Our SSISD Wildcats community group. On November 8th, 2022, voters in Sulphur Springs ISD, will have the opportunity to decide on an 81.5 million dollar bond program. We wanted to take a moment to explain what a school bond is, and how our school district developed this list of building projects and improvements.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Kiwanis officers installed September 21, 2022

Lt. Governor Denise Kornegay, of Paris, joined the Kiwanis club to recognize the officers for the coming year, which begins on October 1, 2022. Kiwanis Secretary Jim Thompson. The Kiwanis Club of Sulphur Springs meets each Wednesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. Visitors and prospective new members are welcome.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Obituary for Justin Reeder

Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
PICKTON, TX
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/20

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. NetHealth will have both the Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available this week in addition to regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters. This week (September 19-23) will be our last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth. The vaccine clinic is located at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily; no appointment is necessary.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Gus Hudson

Mr. Gus Hudson, 77, passed away on September 15, 2022, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Funeral services for the Sulphur Springs resident will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Spence Chapel with Reverend Fred Lewis and Reverend Steve Price officiating. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chris Gibbons, Larry Blount, Frank Hudson, Hudson Northcutt, David Graves and Scott Keys serving as pallbearers and Doug Mercier, Dean Ketchum, the NETRC Club and all Jet Modelers serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Cumby ISD homecoming court 2022

It is our pleasure to introduce the Cumby ISD homecoming court for 2022!. The homecoming ceremony will begin at 7:00pm on Friday night, September 16, 2022 at Cumby ISD. Kickoff begins at 7:30 versus AllSaints, and a hall of fame ceremony will occur at halftime. Submitted by Robin Wheat.
CUMBY, TX
Fall Festival 2022 Schedule

The 2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Presented by City National bank, now in its 53rd year, is back and better than ever! Check out the listing of events for maximum fall fun. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 21-22: Creative Arts Contest...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
6 Land Tracts for the Hunter Or Rancher

Wooded & remote off-the-grid (No power or water) 80 acres with timber (tax) exemption! Property includes a small metal hunting cabin surrounded by lots of wildlife. Bring your outdoor toys and enjoy the scenic bluff overlooking a seasonal creek, small pond, & cleared trails from the gate all the way to the back of the property.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Chamber Connection for 9/14 by Butch Burney

Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Kiwanis, Lions support for Texas Ramp Projects

The local Noon Kiwanis club, with assistance from the Lion’s club, helped to build a ramp for a local Hopkins County resident this past weekend. The two organizations came together to provide mobility for this resident that will hopefully, help to allow her to make it to doctor’s appointments, explore the outside and just over all give her the ability to leave her home.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
