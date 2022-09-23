ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Rainbow Fentanyl, a dangerous drug that is targeting children, found in Minnesota

By Susie Jones, Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046HtQ_0i7j6B2A00

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force recently discovered rainbow fentanyl during a search warrant in Mankato, Minnesota.

“They represent a significant danger to our communities because of the marketing that we have to our kids, and are highly deadly,” says Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.

Evans says fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's up to 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is often connected to violent crime.

“The BCA Laboratory has seen a 20% increase in the number of cases where evidence has been seized that includes fentanyl in the last year alone,” Evans explains.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning in August of an alarming, emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States. The DEA and their law enforcement partners seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states called “rainbow fentanyl”.

This trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.  Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing the United States. According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Comments / 2

Related
trfradio.com

California Woman Indicted for Embezzling From Her Minnesota Employer

A California woman has been indicted for embezzling more than $1 million from her Minnesota employer. A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has returned an indictment against Mai Xiong (47) of Fresno, for wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns. According to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger, Xiong...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case

(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
mprnews.org

Klobuchar, State Patrol target distracted drivers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined the head of the Minnesota State Patrol and others Monday to call attention to problems associated with irresponsible driving, including distracted driving. Through August there were 16 deaths linked to distracted driving. That's up from 10 during the same period of time last year, according to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
fox9.com

Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River

(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Minnesota River#Dea#Fentanyl#Cdc#The Bca Laboratory#Dea Administrator#Mexica
KIMT

Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.7 The River

These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo

Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall. Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”
MANKATO, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy