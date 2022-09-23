Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel, 53, was killed in a head-on crash on Sept. 24 on State Hwy 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel.
Kiwanis officers installed September 21, 2022
Lt. Governor Denise Kornegay, of Paris, joined the Kiwanis club to recognize the officers for the coming year, which begins on October 1, 2022. Kiwanis Secretary Jim Thompson. The Kiwanis Club of Sulphur Springs meets each Wednesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. Visitors and prospective new members are welcome.
Faircloth named Dave Campbell’s Coach of the Week
Coach Brandon Faircloth’s Sulphur Springs Wildcats are off to a 4-1 start, and not just the town of Sulphur Springs is noticing. This week, Faircloth was recognized by Dave Campbell’s Football as the 4A Coach of the Week. “First year head coach Brandon Faircloth is quietly performing one...
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV
A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
Trailer of semi breaks in half, blocks portion of Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are working an incident that's blocking a major roadway. According to the TPD, a semi towing a trailer is blocking the northbound lanes of Old Jacksonville Hwy. at the Rice Rd. intersection. "Apparently the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first...
City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
KLTV
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 17 hours ago. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held...
Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
Meal-A-Day In Desperate Need Of Volunteers To Keep The Program Operating Monday-Friday
The Meal-A-Day program is still in desperate need of weekly volunteer cooks for Wednesdays and Thursdays, program coordinators reported. Two cooks who can commit to coming each week at 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m. are needed on Wednesday and two on Thursday as well. Volunteers who can donate time...
Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
KLTV
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
Wildcats wrap up first half of season with Homecoming win
After back-to-back road games in Week’s 3 and 4, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats were back home Friday night, excited to play in front of their home crowd. It wasn’t just any regular home game, however, but Homecoming night, which came with a lot of excitement and a packed crowd.
Chamber Connection for 9/22 by Butch Burney
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
KLTV
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
Texas Water Utilities issues boil water notice for some Henderson County customers
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some Henderson County customers on Saturday. Officials said a water line was hit by a customer who was doing some yard work. The people who are being impacted are those who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system in Chandler. This […]
