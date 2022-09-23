ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel, 53, was killed in a head-on crash on Sept. 24 on State Hwy 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel.
WINONA, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Kiwanis officers installed September 21, 2022

Lt. Governor Denise Kornegay, of Paris, joined the Kiwanis club to recognize the officers for the coming year, which begins on October 1, 2022. Kiwanis Secretary Jim Thompson. The Kiwanis Club of Sulphur Springs meets each Wednesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. Visitors and prospective new members are welcome.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV

A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 17 hours ago. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
TYLER, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
