wearegreenbay.com
Hispanic culture’s impact on the Green Bay Diocese
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Hispanics, Catholicism is directly intertwined with their culture, giving them a sense of home in an unfamiliar place. Sister Martha Escobar explains, “When we come to this country, we are looking for something that is familiar to us, and what more than our Catholic faith?”
wearegreenbay.com
Nicolet students bring Baile Folklorico to life for Northeast Wisconsin audiences
GREEN BAY, W (WFRV) – SOL: Baile Folklórico de Nicolet is celebrating six years and back to performing in front of audiences after pandemic-related restrictions sidelined the students for a couple of years. There are eight student dancers in the group, four girls and four boys. Most of...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities P.A.C. hits record number of Center Stage Program schools
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) has announced which high schools in northeast Wisconsin are participating in its Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program for the 2022-23 season. For the seventh year in a row, the program provides an opportunity for local schools...
WNCY
Threatening Skies Doesn’t Keep The Crowds From Octoberfest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Octoberfest in Appleton is back for the first time since 2019. Officials expect about 200,000 people to attend the festival. Thousands filled College Avenue to make up for lost time. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to get together, it’s been a long since...
wearegreenbay.com
Julio Reyes brings a “Rubik’s Cube” of sounds, including his home country of El Salvador, to his audiences in Northeast Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, WI (WFRV) – El Salvador-born musician Julio Reyes now calls the Fox Valley home. He is a full-time working musician who performs several shows a week and is looking to expand his tour beyond Wisconsin. Local 5 News was fortunate to have Reyes live in the studio to...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Women’s Work’ = composers’ legacies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A concert in a league of its own: Weidner Philharmonic’s “Women’s Work,” presented Saturday Night in Cofrin Family Hall of The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. + A world premiere. + Works solely of living composers. + Three...
wearegreenbay.com
Perfect your craft with Fine Arts classes at the Kroc Center
(WFRV) – Now that it’s getting a little colder out, you might want to take some time to stay inside and work on some crafts. Fine Arts Coordinator for the Kroc Center in Green Bay, Valerie visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at some exciting classes being offered including a free drop in event Sip n’ Stitch, dance, and art classes including Clay Creations. You can even get private guitar lessons.
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
wearegreenbay.com
Local Ukrainians host Borscht Sale to help those fighting countryside
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the war continues to rage on in Ukraine, several Ukrainians stateside are trying their best to raise funds for the country. Ukrainians in the City of Green Bay hosted a Borscht and Booyah sale, which is a combination of a Ukrainian dish that includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill, and pork with a Wisconsin tradition.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County child to be honored hero at Crohn’s walk
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sixteen-year-old Outagamie Co. resident Jayden Kish will serve as the honored hero at next Saturday’s Green Bay Take Steps walk. The walk raises awareness and funds for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Jayden was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at...
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Complete… Shakespeare,’ etc.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – To cap run of William Shakespeare plays – six full productions in three months by theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin* – along comes a zany homage to all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays. Evergreen Theater of greater Green Bay is diving into the...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Frank’s eye-catching show
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A familiar name on Northeastern Wisconsin’s performance scene is running an eye-catching show. Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “The Manitowoc Munsters” is filled with flashy make-up. There is even more color behind what’s happening as the show makes its way...
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for this Weekend in Two Rivers for a Local Woman with Stage 4 Cancer
The public is invited to join the family and friends of Linda Kruck this weekend as they will be hosting a benefit for the local woman who is battling cancer. Linda is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and all proceeds from the event on Saturday (September 24th) will go directly toward her medical bills and equipment.
wearegreenbay.com
The Hallows haunted trail walk through starts spooky season in Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s a haunted trail walk through the woods with plenty of scary characters. Local 5 Live gets a preview of a fun way you can start Spooky Season with the YouthGo Group in Neenah. Details from youthgo.org:. “THE HALLOWS”. THE HALLOWS IS A HAUNTED TRAIL WALK...
WBAY Green Bay
Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, organizers in Northeast Wisconsin are doubling down on their efforts to send supplies abroad. A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay seeking to collect donations for the war effort. “So up here we...
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise, Octoberfest return to Appleton after 3-year absence
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two big events are back in Appleton this weekend after a three-year absence. The classic car show, License to Cruise, got underway Friday evening -- on the eve of Octoberfest in the city’s downtown. There was a ton of excitement as the cars rolled down...
wearegreenbay.com
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
