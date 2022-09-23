(WFRV) – Now that it’s getting a little colder out, you might want to take some time to stay inside and work on some crafts. Fine Arts Coordinator for the Kroc Center in Green Bay, Valerie visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at some exciting classes being offered including a free drop in event Sip n’ Stitch, dance, and art classes including Clay Creations. You can even get private guitar lessons.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO