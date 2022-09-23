ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic culture’s impact on the Green Bay Diocese

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Hispanics, Catholicism is directly intertwined with their culture, giving them a sense of home in an unfamiliar place. Sister Martha Escobar explains, “When we come to this country, we are looking for something that is familiar to us, and what more than our Catholic faith?”
Fox Cities P.A.C. hits record number of Center Stage Program schools

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) has announced which high schools in northeast Wisconsin are participating in its Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program for the 2022-23 season. For the seventh year in a row, the program provides an opportunity for local schools...
Threatening Skies Doesn’t Keep The Crowds From Octoberfest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Octoberfest in Appleton is back for the first time since 2019. Officials expect about 200,000 people to attend the festival. Thousands filled College Avenue to make up for lost time. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to get together, it’s been a long since...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Women’s Work’ = composers’ legacies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A concert in a league of its own: Weidner Philharmonic’s “Women’s Work,” presented Saturday Night in Cofrin Family Hall of The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. + A world premiere. + Works solely of living composers. + Three...
Perfect your craft with Fine Arts classes at the Kroc Center

(WFRV) – Now that it’s getting a little colder out, you might want to take some time to stay inside and work on some crafts. Fine Arts Coordinator for the Kroc Center in Green Bay, Valerie visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at some exciting classes being offered including a free drop in event Sip n’ Stitch, dance, and art classes including Clay Creations. You can even get private guitar lessons.
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
Local Ukrainians host Borscht Sale to help those fighting countryside

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the war continues to rage on in Ukraine, several Ukrainians stateside are trying their best to raise funds for the country. Ukrainians in the City of Green Bay hosted a Borscht and Booyah sale, which is a combination of a Ukrainian dish that includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill, and pork with a Wisconsin tradition.
Outagamie County child to be honored hero at Crohn’s walk

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sixteen-year-old Outagamie Co. resident Jayden Kish will serve as the honored hero at next Saturday’s Green Bay Take Steps walk. The walk raises awareness and funds for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Jayden was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Complete… Shakespeare,’ etc.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – To cap run of William Shakespeare plays – six full productions in three months by theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin* – along comes a zany homage to all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays. Evergreen Theater of greater Green Bay is diving into the...
Warren Gerds/Review: Frank’s eye-catching show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A familiar name on Northeastern Wisconsin’s performance scene is running an eye-catching show. Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “The Manitowoc Munsters” is filled with flashy make-up. There is even more color behind what’s happening as the show makes its way...
The Hallows haunted trail walk through starts spooky season in Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s a haunted trail walk through the woods with plenty of scary characters. Local 5 Live gets a preview of a fun way you can start Spooky Season with the YouthGo Group in Neenah. Details from youthgo.org:. “THE HALLOWS”. THE HALLOWS IS A HAUNTED TRAIL WALK...
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America

Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
