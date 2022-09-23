Read full article on original website
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday. Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman libero Lauren Lindseth has been named the Big Sky Conference volleyball defensive player of the week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon. Lindseth guided the Bobcats to a 2-0 mark during the opening week of Big Sky play. The Great Falls CMR graduate...
The No. 4 Montana State Bobcats (3-1) opened Big Sky Conference play with a second consecutive win over Eastern Washington on "The Inferno." No. 4 Montana State overcomes scary injury, wins thriller at No. 15 Eastern Washington. VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. The No. 4-ranked Bobcats (3-1) escaped...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teams represent the Frontier Conference in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Monday. Another fell into the “receiving votes” category. College of Idaho, after blowing by Eastern Oregon to remain the lone undefeated team in the conference, held steady...
CHENEY, Wash. — Roos Field has been a house of horrors for the Montana State football team, and it delivered several more scares on Saturday. But MSU didn’t let “The Inferno” unsettle another season. The Bobcats survived a scary injury to starting quarterback Tommy Mellott, a...
From the start it was a shootout at the Red Inferno in Cheney, WA as the Eastern Washington University Eagles and Montana State Bobcats exchanged blows from the beginning.
CHENEY, Wash. — Walking out of Providence Park with a 40-point loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, Montana State was seemingly left with more questions than answers. Was this proof the 2022 Bobcats didn’t have what it takes to compete in the Big Sky this season? Was this defense too inexperienced? Were the three interceptions thrown by Tommy Mellott signs of a fatal flaw for this offense?
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
LONGMONT, Colo. — Montana State Billings freshman Alahna Lien placed 35th out of 49 participants Saturday at the Oktoberfest Triathlon. Competing in the second event of the season, Lien was clocked at one hour, 13 minutes. Teammate Madisan Chavez was 38th at 1:14.04. MSUB's Izzy Siegle, competing for the...
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the...
DUPONT, Wash. — Golfer Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings placed second Saturday at the Saint Martin's Invitational. which wrapped up Saturday at The Home Course. Strobel shot 139 (66-73) to finish second to Simon Fraser's Aidan Goodfellow, who finished at 138 (68-70). Strobel tied for the tournament high...
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
