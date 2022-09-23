ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott ruled out, early look ahead to prime time matchup

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday. Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense

MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Blocking leads Montana State volleyball to win at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State shows resiliency, embodies 'next man up' mentality in win over Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Walking out of Providence Park with a 40-point loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, Montana State was seemingly left with more questions than answers. Was this proof the 2022 Bobcats didn’t have what it takes to compete in the Big Sky this season? Was this defense too inexperienced? Were the three interceptions thrown by Tommy Mellott signs of a fatal flaw for this offense?
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Bill Speltz: FCS title chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences

MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Lien leads Montana State Billings at Oktoberfest Triathlon

LONGMONT, Colo. — Montana State Billings freshman Alahna Lien placed 35th out of 49 participants Saturday at the Oktoberfest Triathlon. Competing in the second event of the season, Lien was clocked at one hour, 13 minutes. Teammate Madisan Chavez was 38th at 1:14.04. MSUB's Izzy Siegle, competing for the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings battles to draw in men's, women's soccer

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSUB golfer Dawson Strobel finishes 2nd at SMU Invitational

DUPONT, Wash. — Golfer Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings placed second Saturday at the Saint Martin's Invitational. which wrapped up Saturday at The Home Course. Strobel shot 139 (66-73) to finish second to Simon Fraser's Aidan Goodfellow, who finished at 138 (68-70). Strobel tied for the tournament high...
DUPONT, WA
