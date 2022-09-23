Indiana High School Football Games of the Week – Week 6 (Sept. 23)

By Kevin Messenger

We have reached the midpoint of the 2022 prep football season and big games dot the landscape as teams vie for leverage in conference and sectional standings. This week’s top five games:

No. 10 Zionsville (4-1) at No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern (5-0)

The Royals are 5-0 for the first time since 2008 and Zionsville’s only blemish was a Week 3 road defeat at Westfield. HSE has been balanced so far, with four touchdowns apiece by RB Jalen Alexander and WR Donovan Hamilton. The Eagles, led by Ball State QB commit Christian Abney, are making noise in their first season of 6A classification.

No. 7 Westfield (3-2) at No. 2 Brownsburg (5-0)

Westfield fell short against Hamilton Southeastern last week. Can the Shamrocks regain momentum and make a move in a Top 10 matchup against the juggernaut Bulldogs? The Bulldogs have been strong and balanced in all facets this season and challenged only by Ben Davis and Cathedral in the opening weeks. Brownsburg QB Jayden Whitaker and a RB trio that churned 389 yards against Fishers last week will be a tough matchup for Westfield to manage.

No. 12 Roncalli (5-0) at No. 17 Brebeuf Jesuit (3-1)

Top 5 4A powers battle head-to-head this week when the Royals take on the Braves, and Roncalli tries to clinch the Circle City Conference title. Roncalli boasts one of the state’s most prominent ground gainers – can Brebeuf contain the 263-yards-per-game Luke Hansen?

No. 9 Whiteland (5-0) at Martinsville (4-1)

Two of the state’s more surprising teams play head-to-head as 5A power Whiteland travels to 4A contender Martinsville. The Warriors (5-0) are top-ranked in 5A and average nearly 300 yards per game on the ground. The Artesians, meanwhile, are just a three-point loss shy of their own 5-0 mark and are led by QB Tyler Adkins and his 12 TD passes.

Lutheran (5-0) at Scecina (5-0)

This could be the most hotly contested game of the week as small-school powers collide on Friday night at Roncalli Stadium. The Class A Lutheran Saints and Class 2A Scecina Crusaders both are unbeaten and near the top in their respective classes – Lutheran is No. 1 in Class A and Scecina is No. 2 in Class 2A. Lutheran has rung up over 50 points in four straight games and hasn’t lost an Indiana Crossroads Conference game since 2018 – to Scecina.

