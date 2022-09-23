ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in Nebraska history, casino doors opened for people to gamble. Saturday morning eager guests cheered as Warhorse Casino in Lincoln welcomed its first guests at 10 a.m. Some arrived over an hour before the grand opening. “[I was] out in the parking...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Family Fall Fun Night brings a Lincoln school community together

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local school celebrated Family Fall Fun Night on Friday to bring families and school staff together. Beattie Elementary School had games, food and plenty of kid-oriented activities for the community to enjoy. “Everybody always loves it,” said Rachel Fyfe, school coordinator. The event...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln streets to close for two events Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln streets to expected to close for two events on Sunday, Sept. 25. Streets Alive!- Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Project Connect Lincoln Helps City’s Homeless

The Lincoln Homeless Coalition is collaborating with the Department of Veterans Affairs to host the 11th Project Connect Lincoln event on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The annual event provides a wide range of services for Lincoln’s homeless and near-homeless population, including medical checks and immunization, haircuts, and animal care.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln

His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan

MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
MURDOCK, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska’s First Casino To Open Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (September 23, 2022) (KOLN) – The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld

Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Three Omaha teens cited for stolen car in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police report that three juveniles, a 17-year old male, 15-year old male, and 15-year old female, were cited for stealing a car early Friday morning. According to police, officers contacted the teens at the Pier Park Skate Park around 2:45 am, and noticed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
CASS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
LINCOLN, NE

