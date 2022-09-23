Read full article on original website
Vote for your Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is almost the halfway point of the regular season for high school football. For most of our local teams, it is the final week before district play officially starts. With crucial non-district rivalries being renewed this week, it’s time to reveal the Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week.
St. Mary Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - After losing the opener this season, the St. Mary’s Tigers have been on a tear, outscoring their last three opponents 103-28. Quarterback Adam Parker had five rushing touchdowns last Friday and threw for one in the 42-14 win against Dequincy. Also, the defense played lights out once again.
Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Four Winner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 4 is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week. Leesville’s Parker Maks with the beautiful pass to Ju’liun Culbert for a 55-yard touchdown wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week!
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
(KALB) - Check back for more local events during the month of October! If you have any events you’d like us to add, email news@kalb.com and let us know the details!. Jurassic Empire at the Alexandria Mall from Sept 30th through Oct 9th. Details HERE. SEPT. 30 - OCT....
Leesville's Parker Maks pass to Julian Culbert wins cool play of the week
Tyler is tracking the busy tropics on this late Monday morning. Details here on this Monday, September 26th!. Tyler is tracking the NEW work and school week forecast for the week of September 26th! Details here on this Monday morning.
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
APSO seeking assistance finding missing Marksville man
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon who has been missing since March. APSO said Simon was likely the victim of a violent crime. If you have any information on Simon’s...
Rapides Parish Police Jury appoints new director for Office of Emergency Preparedness
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Just as we are beginning to track storms in the gulf like Hurricane Ian, the Police Jury has announced Angie Branton as the new director for the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, which is an important job in the event that a hurricane hits Central Louisiana.
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Vigil held in Alexandria for the victims of violent crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Sept. 25, a vigil was held outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse for victims of homicide in the area. Sept. 25 is recognized around the country as the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims and was officially recognized by congress in 2007. Dozens of...
Screamfest Movie Nights are Back at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. - Paragon Casino Resort is hosting their annual Screamfest, a late-night movie series in the Paragon Cinema featuring horror movie classics including “Friday the 13th” and “It.” Screamfest starts Friday, September 30, and plays at 9 p.m. each weekend through Saturday, October 29. To...
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Winnfield student won all-female flight that encourages women in STEM careers
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield teen was among a group young women chosen for a special flight with a goal of introducing a generation of girls to jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It’s part of Delta Air Lines “WING” program, which stands for “Women Inspiring...
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
New discrimination charges filed against RPSB
RAPIDES PARISH. (KALB) - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have...
Russian man who escaped ICE detention center caught in Louisiana
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
KTBS
Alexandria, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
