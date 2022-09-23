ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Encouraging men to open up about mental health

By Susan Shaw
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzQ4n_0i7j4fFQ00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, there’s one man who’s been devoting much of his time for years to breaking the stigma surrounding brain health.

Doug Meijer works a lot with “I Understand” and said some progress has been made to break down barriers regarding depression and mental health, but he’s hoping more men start opening up about the issue.

“I think men talk about it far less than women and in general, we don’t talk about it enough. If somebody has cancer if somebody has heart problems we can talk about that. If somebody breaks their leg, oh, that’s too bad. We talk about it and it’s okay. But if you have mental health issues or brain health issues, you’re going to therapy or you’re on some type of medication for your depression, we seem to tend to sweep it under the rug and not talk about it. Oh, they’re crazy or that’s just the way they are. It’s time that we really get out there and be open about talking about it which will help others and break the stigma along the way,” Meijer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nyyB_0i7j4fFQ00

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Mental Health Issues#Older Adults Lifestyle#Senior Health#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy