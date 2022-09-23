Hykeem Williams, 5-star wide receiver, commits to Florida State Seminoles over Alabama, Texas AM

The Florida State Seminoles haven't signed a 247Sports composite five-star recruit since the class of 2017 .

And it has been 2,940 days since Florida State last earned the verbal commitment of a five-star wide receiver who ended signing with the program - George Campbell on September 5, 2014 .

It looked like that streak would come to an end last year with Travis Hunter, but the nation's No. 1 overall prospect flipped to Jackson State in a college football landscape-altering move.

On Friday, those streaks all came to an end as Stranahan High School (Florida) wide receiver Hykeem Williams committed to the Seminoles over fellow finalists Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 22 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver, becoming the last major player at his position to come off the board.

Williams' decision is not a shocker - Florida State was tabbed as the favorite in the days leading up to his decision - but the process to get there was a long (and stressful) one for Seminoles fans.

For much of the spring and summer Texas A&M was viewed as the leader with in-state Florida State remaining in the mix.

In recent weeks, however, that narrative flipped and the Seminoles emerged as the favorite.

With one major caveat.

Williams would spend the final weekend before his decision at College Station checking out the Aggies one final time.

That final visit led to some nerves, but in the end Williams is a Note.

What is Mike Norvell's staff getting? An elite playmaker who projects as a future NFL talent.

"A freaky athlete," 247Sports wrote in its scouting report . "Grew up playing basketball and actually swam a little bit in high school before finding the game of football. Believed to be hovering right around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds at the start of his senior season. Owns a thick, muscular build and looks almost like a tight end or even a linebacker in street clothes. Explosive –and more importantly– coordinated in almost everything he does, which likely stems from his hoops background. Hasn’t had the best of quarterback situations over the years, but has still found ways to take over games as he’s uber competitive after the catch and can take a quick screen or swing pass and turn it into a monster gain. Understands how to win at the line of scrimmage with little jabs of his feet before getting vertical. Uses plenty of tempo as a route runner and does a nice job of shaking defensive backs by sinking his hips and exploding in and out of his breaks. Tracks the ball well once it’s airborne and tends to always put himself in position to make a play at the catchpoint, which isn’t surprising seeing as how he’s a double-double machine on the hardwood. Top-end speed has raised some questions inside the scouting community without much verified data available, but does own one of the fastest verified max speed marks in the class of 2023 according to one advanced metric.

With its newest commitment, Florida State's 16-man class jumps from No. 19 to No. 15 nationally , surpassing Baylor, Louisville, Arkansas and South Carolina.

Junior season highlights