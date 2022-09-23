Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
'Something fundamental has changed': Protests continue in Iran
Growing protests are raging across Iran despite a crackdown and threats following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. NBC News' Ali Arouzi reports from Tehran.Sept. 26, 2022.
Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons
Former CIA Director John Brennan tells Andrea Mitchell that he hopes if Putin got close to using nuclear weapons that there would be people within the Kremlin who would stop him. “I do hope that there will be sensible people, including in the Kremlin, that will stop Putin from doing something like that, which will ensure the destruction, I think, of the Russian state and certainly of the current Russian leadership,” says Brennan. Sept. 26, 2022.
Violent protests erupt in wake of death of 22-year-old Iranian girl
22-year-old Mahsa Amini died just days after being detained by Iran's morality police for improperly wearing her hijab. Authorities claim a heart condition killed her, but CT scans showed a cracked skull. Now, violent protests have erupted in nearly every city and province as young people demand change from a repressive regime. Sept. 26, 2022.
Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.
Seeking asylum in the United States is not a crime. In fact, the American government is bound by international law to provide protection to refugees. The U.S. is a signatory of the 1967 Protocol which defines the term ‘refugee’, establishes the rights of refugees and outlines the legal obligations of the countries that grant asylum. The treaty says that America is legally obligated to provide asylum to those who qualify as refugees. So, simply asking for protection in a nation that is obligated to provide it, is not against the law. It’s the way of the world. Sept. 24, 2022.
Trump's latest no good, very bad week was difficult to downplay — even for Fox News
You know you’re having a bad week when the Fox News interview positioned as your triumphant rebuttal makes you look somehow more guilty, and less tethered to reality. Such was the case last Wednesday night, however, when former President Donald Trump sat down across from staunch Fox News ally Sean Hannity — and proceeded to say some truly unhinged things. With Hannity showing off a poker face that would make a Las Vegas high roller weep, Trump proceeded to argue that he could maybe declassify documents with his mind, and speculated that the FBI could have been searching for a cache of Hillary Clinton’s emails at his Mar-a-Lago club. Or at least, that "a lot of people" were suggesting that scenario.
Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent
In a recent NBC News poll, Americans were asked, ‘what’s the most important issue facing this country?’ 29% of Democrats answered, ‘threats to democracy.’ Only 12% of Republicans felt the same. The threat against the basic dynamics of American democracy is the single most important issue of the time. It’s exhausting to hear about it everyday, but it cannot be ignored. It’s better to know the truth, and feel uncomfortable and motivated, than to hear a narrative that suits your preferences, and become complacent.Sept. 25, 2022.
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy
Jim Walden, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how charging a RICO conspiracy works and how DOJ prosecutors might approach a case against Donald Trump and his inner circle with that charge.Sept. 24, 2022.
Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe
After charging over 900 people for crimes relating to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, there are new signs the DOJ is eyeing more senior Trump officials who may have helped plan Jan. 6 -- even if they did not trespass that day. Federal prosecutors have sent 40 more subpoenas in the criminal probe, including Trump's top aides. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the progress and contrasts within that probe, asking whether senior Trump figures like Mark Meadows and John Eastman have legal liability, and discussing those issues with Ebro Darden, from Apple and Hot 97 Radio. Darden says many people simply do not believe the ringleaders will ever be held accountable, which is dangerous, and argues Americans cannot credibly claim "this is not who we are" as these democracy scandals continue in the Trump and post-Trump era. Sept. 26, 2022.
Monday’s Mini-Report, 9.26.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * A big step backward in Italy: “Giorgia Meloni, a nationalist accused by political rivals and experts of spreading white supremacist ideas, was set Monday to become Italy’s first far-right leader since World War II.”. * A heartbreaking shooting: “A swastika-clad gunman...
Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.
MSNBC Legal Analyst Cynthia Alksne and Justice Reporter Eric Tucker discuss special master Judge Dearie giving Trumps’ legal team a deadline to submit evidence to back up his claims of declassifying documents and claims that the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-A-Lago estate during the search. Also, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president and his adult children for roughly $250 million.Sept. 25, 2022.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances
Susanne Craig has spent the past 6 years doggedly investigating Donald Trump’s financial matters, and she’s received a Pulitzer for her work. Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against Trump and his three eldest children alleging that they engaged in business fraud by inflating assets and misrepresenting their worth to financial institutions, she doesn’t mince her words: “He deceived them, he lied to them, and he certified it year after year for personal gain.” This isn’t the only legal trouble for the Trump family, but it could be devastating if they lose the lawsuit and are made to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. “You can see it’s very hard in that information to find any one of his businesses that makes money,” Craig tells Ali Velshi. “This isn’t somebody who’s walking around with a huge amount of cash just to be able to settle a case.”Sept. 25, 2022.
The Majewski debacle shows how Republicans back liars at their own peril
A bombshell investigation from The Associated Press suggests that a controversial MAGA candidate vying for a critical U.S. House seat in Ohio isn’t who he says he is. While J.R. Majewski has boasted a great deal about seeing combat in Afghanistan, the AP report found no records showing a deployment to Afghanistan. Instead it found that for much of his active-duty service he was based at an air base in Japan, and that in 2002 he served for six months in Qatar — a Gulf state where no fighting took place at the time that Majewski served — to load and unload planes.
Americans are turning against the GOP's austerity gospel
In the Christian prosperity gospel, pastors pitch parishioners on the idea that God wants them to be rich, and submitting to capitalism will make them so. As Vox described it in 2017, prosperity gospel is “an umbrella term for a group of ideas — popular among charismatic preachers in the evangelical tradition — that equate Christian faith with material, and particularly financial, success.”
