Wyoming County, WV

WV Route 16 to close for railroad maintenance

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

PINEVILLE, WV ( WVNS ) — According to Norfolk & Southern Railroad, WV Route 16 in Wyoming County will be closed in the near future for railroad crossing maintenance.

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Route 16 will be closed to all travelers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maintenance and repairs are scheduled to be done on the railroad crossing near the Town of Pineville Water Plant.

West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap

Alternated travel routes are advised.

Stick with 59News for any updates on the road closure or possible alternative routes!

