WV Route 16 to close for railroad maintenance
PINEVILLE, WV ( WVNS ) — According to Norfolk & Southern Railroad, WV Route 16 in Wyoming County will be closed in the near future for railroad crossing maintenance.
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Route 16 will be closed to all travelers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maintenance and repairs are scheduled to be done on the railroad crossing near the Town of Pineville Water Plant.West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap
Alternated travel routes are advised.
Alternated travel routes are advised.
