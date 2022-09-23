WV Route 16 to close for railroad maintenance

PINEVILLE, WV ( WVNS ) — According to Norfolk & Southern Railroad, WV Route 16 in Wyoming County will be closed in the near future for railroad crossing maintenance.

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Route 16 will be closed to all travelers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maintenance and repairs are scheduled to be done on the railroad crossing near the Town of Pineville Water Plant.

Alternated travel routes are advised.

Stick with 59News for any updates on the road closure or possible alternative routes!

