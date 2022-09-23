ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

Topeka, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge

Nicodemus has been calling my name for as long as I can remember. Maybe it was the piece that my University of Kansas classmate wrote more than 40 years ago about the first Black settlement west of the Mississippi. Maybe a ride on the highways and byways of western Kansas would help me better appreciate the diversity of my home state. Maybe it was my hunger for history, whetted during myriad chats with my father while cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
Hays Post

New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
FLORIDA STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Hays Post

Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling

ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Derek Schmidt
Hays Post

A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
MISSOURI STATE
Hays Post

⚽ Another one-goal shutout for the Tiger women in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team notched its second-straight 1-0 win of the weekend on Sunday at Missouri Western. It was the sixth 1-0 shutout of the season for the Tigers as they imposed their strong defensive will on yet another opponent. Fort Hays State moved to 7-0-3 overall with all wins this season by shutout, and 2-0-1 in the MIAA. Missouri Western moved to 3-4-3 overall and 1-1-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers fall in five at Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday (Sept. 24) at Missouri Western, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 7-15. The Tigers (6-8, 1-5 MIAA) led the way in kills, service aces and blocks, but the Griffons (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) built enough of an edge in offense to take the match.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy