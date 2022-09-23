Read full article on original website
Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes
Topeka, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in...
Inmates: Medical care in Kansas prisons threatens their health
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge
Nicodemus has been calling my name for as long as I can remember. Maybe it was the piece that my University of Kansas classmate wrote more than 40 years ago about the first Black settlement west of the Mississippi. Maybe a ride on the highways and byways of western Kansas would help me better appreciate the diversity of my home state. Maybe it was my hunger for history, whetted during myriad chats with my father while cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling
ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
Coast Guard spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19.
⚽ Another one-goal shutout for the Tiger women in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team notched its second-straight 1-0 win of the weekend on Sunday at Missouri Western. It was the sixth 1-0 shutout of the season for the Tigers as they imposed their strong defensive will on yet another opponent. Fort Hays State moved to 7-0-3 overall with all wins this season by shutout, and 2-0-1 in the MIAA. Missouri Western moved to 3-4-3 overall and 1-1-1 in the MIAA.
🏐 Tigers fall in five at Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday (Sept. 24) at Missouri Western, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 7-15. The Tigers (6-8, 1-5 MIAA) led the way in kills, service aces and blocks, but the Griffons (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) built enough of an edge in offense to take the match.
