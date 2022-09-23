ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

‘Crime in 2022′ forum with Mankato law enforcement Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato law enforcement will join crime experts for a Crime in 2022 presentation Tuesday night. It will cover current crime trends and an overview of the criminal justice system plus a discussion on the role key officials play in fighting crime and ways to reduce it in the community.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato’s Living Earth Center faces uncertain future

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every week, volunteers for the Living Earth Center harvest fresh produce from Blue Earth County’s community farm in Mankato, and donate the produce to local food shelves and community programs. The work is part of an agreement with the county, the Living Earth Center runs...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mental health advocate returns to Mankato

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to find a cure for children with type-one diabetes. Local priest renovates his fifth church; Holy Rosary Catholic Church reopens. Holy Rosary Catholic church was closed for four months while interior renovations began. Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather

Mental health advocate Emma Benoit is returning to Mankato West and Mankato East High School to present her film, share her story, and help others find hope. Le Center man pleads guilty to second-degree murder. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Le Center man accused of killing his father before setting...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Blue Earth County, MN
Government
County
Blue Earth County, MN
KEYC

1930 Ford Model A journeys to each State Park in Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you were near Stone Park in Sioux City Monday, there’s a chance you may have gotten a blast from the past. Anna Rea is a 1930 Ford Model A. She’s in great shape and still has all her original parts. She was purchased four years ago by former Director of Iowa State Parks Kevin Szcodronski and is now wrapping up her nearly year-long journey touring each state park in Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KEYC

More Minnesota school districts getting cameras on school bus stop arms

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety just announced a third phase of grants for school bus stop arm cameras for school districts across the state. An additional $2.9 million in grants will be distributed to 21 schools and transportation companies. “As a driver, impatience...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Absentee Voting#Election Local#Voting Districts#Keyc News Now
KEYC

Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven. My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women...
MADISON LAKE, MN
KEYC

Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally

Pretrial hearing held for former officer facing criminal sexual conduct charges. A former New Ulm Police Investigator, Eric Gramentz, is facing criminal sexual conduct charges and will be appearing in court today for a pretrial hearing. Updated: 7 hours ago. Richfield Public Schools closed its secondary schools today due to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

300 year old tree becomes teaching tool

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -An oak tree thought to be over 200 years old goes down in west Mankato, but it takes on a new life as a teaching tool. The massive tree had to be removed and a cross section of it was donated to Minnesota State University-Mankato where it will be used by students taking Earth Science courses.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KEYC

No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon. The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes. Next...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Le Center man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Mental health advocate Emma Benoit is returning to Mankato West and Mankato East High School to present her film, share her story, and help others find hope. ‘Crime in 2022′ forum with Mankato law enforcement Tuesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mankato law enforcement will join crime experts for a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall. Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”
KEYC

NRHEG comes up short against St. Clair/Loyola

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-H-E-G football program came up short in the second half of action after leading St. Clair/Loyola 7-0 at halftime, eventually falling to the Spartans 28-14 on Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola improves to 4-0 while NHREG falls to 0-4.
NEW RICHLAND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy