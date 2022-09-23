SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you were near Stone Park in Sioux City Monday, there’s a chance you may have gotten a blast from the past. Anna Rea is a 1930 Ford Model A. She’s in great shape and still has all her original parts. She was purchased four years ago by former Director of Iowa State Parks Kevin Szcodronski and is now wrapping up her nearly year-long journey touring each state park in Iowa.

