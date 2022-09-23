Read full article on original website
‘Crime in 2022′ forum with Mankato law enforcement Tuesday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato law enforcement will join crime experts for a Crime in 2022 presentation Tuesday night. It will cover current crime trends and an overview of the criminal justice system plus a discussion on the role key officials play in fighting crime and ways to reduce it in the community.
