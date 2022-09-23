ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

PSJA North topples Edinburg Vela 28-21 in battle of unbeaten RGV football teams (Photos)

By Blake Purcell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015oSa_0i7j3Yua00

Led by four rushing touchdowns offensively, PSJA North beat Vela to remain undefeated and snapped the SaberCats' 22-game winning streak against Rio Grande Valley teams

PHARR, Texas — Edinburg Vela and PSJA North collided Thursday night in one of the Rio Grande Valley's most consequential regular-season Texas high school football games in years.

The clash between the SaberCats and Raiders — the RGV's top two 5A teams — served as a de-facto battle for first place in District 15-5A DI and should go a long way toward determining the Region IV playoff picture down the road.

But in a back-and-forth battle against one of its fiercest district rivals, PSJA North used its ground-and-pound rushing attack and a stellar defensive showing to beat Edinburg Vela 28-21 in a face off between the Valley's only unbeaten teams in Class 5A on Thursday at PSJA Stadium.

North's victory avenges a 24-0 loss to the SaberCats last season, while also snapping Vela's 22-game winning streak against fellow RGV football programs that stretched back to November 2019.

The Raiders controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, scoring all four of their offensive touchdowns on the ground while also holding the SaberCats' ground game in check.

PSJA North limited Vela to 68 rushing yards on 23 carries for the game, with half of the SaberCats' yardage on the ground coming on a 34-yard touchdown run by Justin Navarro.

The Raiders were equally effective in the trenches offensively.

PSJA North and Edinburg Vela traded short touchdown runs during the opening 2 minutes of the second quarter as each team found the end zone for the first time.

But the Raiders retook the lead when junior Ale Aparicio scored on a 3-yard QB keeper, one of two touchdown runs for PSJA North's quarterback, just before halftime.

The SaberCats knotted the game back up at 14-14 with a touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half, but a strong fourth quarter propelled PSJA North ahead and allowed the Raiders to seal the victory.

Aparicio cross the goal line again on a 2-yard touchdown scramble with 8 minutes to go during the fourth, while running back Jaden Fuentes put the game out of reach with a 33-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes left to play.

Vela responded with a late 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Bobby Garcia to junior running back Dimas De Leon with a minute remaining to cut the Raiders' advantage to 28-21, but PSJA North prevented a potential game-tying drive during the waning seconds of game time.

PSJA North (5-0, 2-0) will look to carry is unblemished record deeper into district play when the Raiders return from their bye week to take on La Joya Palmview (4-1, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oc.t 7, at La Joya ISD Stadium.

Edinburg Vela (4-1, 1-1), meanwhile, will look to bounce back after a bye week when the SaberCats return to district action against Rio Grande City (3-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY — PSJA NORTH 28, EDINBURG VELA 21

All photos by Blake Purcell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKovC_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ybhk_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Euvc_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHPhI_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFiKU_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xXRj_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHHfv_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaQWr_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uke5R_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kKKv_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgCbL_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kJVQ_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mTdY_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6nxL_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvQid_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZhHa_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnB2Y_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4As9Aq_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAeS9_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uSAx_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjWCh_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uOHN_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbzJa_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYiKv_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAwA0_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBtJE_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vt35H_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKmd5_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VV8A_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5427_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6wBJ_0i7j3Yua00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPFPv_0i7j3Yua00

Comments / 0

