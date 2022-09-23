Read full article on original website
WestMass Dave
2d ago
you have the right to farm now! no one needs the permission of the city. the city has given itself authority that it doesn't deserve
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Town Meeting Approves All Warrant Articles
CHESHIRE, Mass. — All four warrant articles were approved at Monday's special town meeting, appropriating more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. About 30 voters were present for the meeting, which was held in the former Cheshire School's cafeteria. Selectman Shawn McGrath opened the meeting by explaining the town's revenue is slightly higher than expected, allowing for extra money allocation.
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold lottery aimed at first-time homeowners for purchase of newly rehabbed single-family home
The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a lottery to sell off a newly rehabilitated home to a first-time homeowner who meets specific income requirements. Applications to enter the lottery to buy the home at 21 Eleanor Road are now open through the city of Pittsfield’s purchasing department. “The...
iBerkshires.com
Community Marches to Raise Funds for Elizabeth Freeman Center
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents and community leaders marching down North Street last week were encouraged by passing vehicles honking their support for the walk to raise funds for the Elizabeth Freeman Center. "It's been a tough 2 1/2 years. I think with COVID, we've all been feeling the pain...
iBerkshires.com
Interprint Asking Pittsfield for Tax Incentive in $22M Expansion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Interprint is investing more than $20 million in its printing facility and its asking the city for a 10-year tax increment financing agreement. The TIF is expected to save the company $482,000 over the next decade on an estimated $1.9 million more in valuation. The current valuation of the property is $5,580,300.
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
WNYT
Pittsfield residents hold rally for Miguel Estrella
Today, residents in Pittsfield plan to honor Miguel Estrella. He was shot and killed in March by Pittsfield police during a mental health crisis. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of his death, and residents are calling for change in how Pittsfield police respond to people in a mental health crisis.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum Now a Fine-free Library
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, has announced it is now a fine-free library. Patrons returning library materials late will not be assessed daily charges. "Our Trustees have given time, thoughtful discussion, and careful analysis to taking this impactful step," said Athenaeum Library Director Alex...
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
iBerkshires.com
Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Dalton Hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Oct. 15
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield in conjunction with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. The collection will be held at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave.; please enter through the rear entrance. A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable button, other non-alkaline batteries and mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers.
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
5 Beloved Vacant Pittsfield Restaurants That Need To Come Back
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer was on with us on Wednesday and of course I assume she knows everything there is to know about the city at all times, so I pop the question. When is Tahiti reopening? To my chagrin, she had no idea!. For the sake of this post,...
Pittsfield printing firm invests $22 million for expansions
Interprint, Inc. announced investments totaling $22 million for an expansion of its Pittsfield site, and to purchase additional printing presses.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Fall Foliage Leaf Hunt on for 2022
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The annual Fall Foliage Leaf hunt, a traditional and popular feature that kicks off Fall Foliage Festival Week, starts today, Saturday. This year the committee has revealed that there will be 15 colorful leaves hidden in Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, North Adams and Williamstown. When...
iBerkshires.com
SVMC Welcomes New Surgeon to General Surgery
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) has welcomed Surgeon James MacGregor, MD, to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group and SVMC General Surgery. MacGregor received his medical degree from University Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts. He completed his residency in General Surgery at Creighton University School of Medicine in Phoenix. In addition, Dr. MacGregor completed an internship with the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Science in Minnesota.
iBerkshires.com
BCHS Offering Two Cemetery Tours in October
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer tours of Hillside Cemetery on Oct. 8 and the Stockbridge Cemetery on Oct. 15. Both tours begin at 2 p.m. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the tours traverse a variety of uneven terrain. Reservations are required and can be...
