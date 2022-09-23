Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Efforts to make New York farms safe spaces for birds
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York nonprofit hopes to raise awareness about the negative impact that farms can have on birds. Northern New York Audubon is hosting two events in October to educate the public and farmers about the importance of birds on farms. The group says the...
WCAX
Tuition cut for students attending the new Vermont State University
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System announced tuition cuts for all students in the inaugural year of Vermont State University. When students heard about the cuts to their tuition-- whether it was a lot or a little-- they were excited. “It definitely does break down a lot...
WCAX
Vt. health officials sound the alarm on fentanyl and offer free test strips
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health is sounding the alarm about fentanyl. The department is launching a major ad campaign urging users of all illicit drugs, not just heroin, to get fentanyl test strips. Here’s why: the latest fatal overdose numbers show 217 Vermonters died in 2021,...
WCAX
New incentive to trade-in gas vehicle for electric vehicle
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters looking to switch to an electric vehicle now have another incentive on top of the others that already exist. The latest is the Replace Your Ride Program, a trade-in incentive to get older gas vehicles off the road and greener vehicles on. It creates a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
WCAX
Vermont Kidney Association annual walk at Oakledge Park
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in...
WCAX
Rosh Hashana underway as Jewish communities celebrate new year
After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out as federal funding is exhausted, Vermont state officials now say they believe an estimated $20 million more in federal funding is available to extend the benefits for some of the lowest income Vermonters. Motorists...
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “So I think that sort of the biggest issue is like getting into a gender affirming space,” said Inner Space Kae Ravichandran. Creating inclusive spaces for everyone is the goal for this group. Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. They represent people of LGBTQ, transgender, and the bi-poc community. Who they say are under-represented. As a way to show their support to get the word out they put on a community event with Outright VT to show Vermonters that they are here to help.
WCAX
YCQM: Sept. 25, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” buying people out before flooding forces them out. A new state plan to get people out of flood zones. Developing a downtown for South Burlington. A progress report and a look at the financing used to fund it.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
WCAX
Morning weather webcast
After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out as federal funding is exhausted, Vermont state officials now say they believe an estimated $20 million more in federal funding is available to extend the benefits for some of the lowest income Vermonters. Motorists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Early voting gets underway in Vermont ahead of Election Day
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Sept. 26 marks the beginning of early voting in Vermont, leading up to the general election in November. And once again, the state will mail out ballots to all active registered voters. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your vote is counted.
WCAX
D.U.I. rates on the incline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far this year, there have been 61 deaths on Vermont roadways, a slight increase from last year’s total. In a number of those crashes, police say drugs and alcohol are factors. Sergeant Paul Ravelin at the Vermont State Police says in a number of...
WCAX
Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
WCAX
Active shooter drill in Clinton County
BEEKMANTOWN, NY (WCAX) - This morning, Clinton County residents will see an increased police presence at Beekmantown Central School. Officers will be conducting an active shooter drill from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They say this type of training is important for response planning and coordination with other agencies. They...
Comments / 0