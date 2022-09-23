ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FOX 43

Disaster support system connects people to recovery services in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a little over a year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Central Pennsylvania and some people are still dealing with the damages. The York County Office of Emergency Management partnered with the Pennsylvania Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to roll out a statewide support system to help Pennsylvanians dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'Spike's Food Pantry' helping families amid spikes in pet food prices

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving collected over 800 pounds of food and secured 27 homes for animals in the shelter last weekend. Their Adoption & Flea Market Weekend encouraged donations from the community and support for the animals. The resources provided to the shelter aren't just for the cats and dogs being cared for.
LANCASTER, PA
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

Non-profit organizations are facing a challenge: lack of volunteers

YORK, Pa. — Tabby Trappers, a non-profit organization dedicated to humanly trapping and speutering cats to reduce the feline population, currently has three volunteers working on the streets. “Volunteer base has just dwindled to just a few passionate ones that were the ones who implemented this [organization] from the...
YORK, PA
Kristen Walters

Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin County

A major retail store chain recently announced that they plan to hire approximately 400 people in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania for the holiday season. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a full or part time job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, you may be interested to learn that Kohl's is planning to hire more than 400 people in the Dauphin County/Harrisburg area.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow

>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Top Stories for September 26, 2022

>Police Still Looking For Suspect In Early Sunday Shooting. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Four people are recovering after a shooting at an afterhours party in Harrisburg Sunday morning. Police responded to a warehouse in the 23-hundred block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. yesterday. All four victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested in the shooting yet.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

