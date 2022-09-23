Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
lebtown.com
Target installs signs at Lebanon store, including for Starbucks & CVS Pharmacy
Although no opening date has been announced yet for the new Target in Lebanon, the store now has signage up, revealing a couple more details about what the retailer will offer at its 1745 Quentin Road location. Like most Target stores, the Lebanon location will feature a Starbucks cafe, putting...
FedEx Supply Chain is hosting a two-day hiring event this week at York County Fairgrounds
YORK, Pa. — A York County facility is looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of the holiday rush. FedEx Supply Chain, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, is looking to add roughly 400 seasonal warehouse positions at its facility, located at 325 S Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township, the company said Monday in a press release.
Disaster support system connects people to recovery services in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a little over a year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Central Pennsylvania and some people are still dealing with the damages. The York County Office of Emergency Management partnered with the Pennsylvania Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to roll out a statewide support system to help Pennsylvanians dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
'Spike's Food Pantry' helping families amid spikes in pet food prices
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving collected over 800 pounds of food and secured 27 homes for animals in the shelter last weekend. Their Adoption & Flea Market Weekend encouraged donations from the community and support for the animals. The resources provided to the shelter aren't just for the cats and dogs being cared for.
Non-profit organizations are facing a challenge: lack of volunteers
YORK, Pa. — Tabby Trappers, a non-profit organization dedicated to humanly trapping and speutering cats to reduce the feline population, currently has three volunteers working on the streets. “Volunteer base has just dwindled to just a few passionate ones that were the ones who implemented this [organization] from the...
Pennsylvanians reminded to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks this fall
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Wolf administration reminded Pennsylvanians on Monday to protect themselves against the dangers of mosquito and tick-borne illnesses this fall. So far this year, Pennsylvania has reported 14 human West Nile virus cases, including one death in Philadelphia County and one death in Franklin County. “Autumn...
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin County
A major retail store chain recently announced that they plan to hire approximately 400 people in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania for the holiday season. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a full or part time job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, you may be interested to learn that Kohl's is planning to hire more than 400 people in the Dauphin County/Harrisburg area.
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
WGAL
Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department
LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Lancaster Farming
A Family Becomes First Generation Farmers as a Result of COVID-19
HALIFAX, Pa. — When the COVID-19 pandemic first appeared in Chester County in early 2020, Ryan Mossop, 43, and his wife, Kelli Brown-Mossop, 44, had an awakening, which led to a reshuffling of both their professional and personal lives. Ryan was a collision technician for 27 years and was...
26-Acre Property for Sale in Elverson Was the Last Iron Furnace to Operate in Chester County
A 26-acre property in Elverson known as the Isabella Furnace house was the last iron furnace to operate in Chester County, and it’s now on the market for $2.1 million, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia magazine. Built in 1835 and named after Isabella Potts, the wife of ironmaker Henry...
Dog owner pushes for change after puppy hurt at Cumberland County kennel
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lauren Moss is working to change current kennel regulations after her puppy was hurt at a kennel. “My husband and I were in shock,” said Moss. Moss says her dog, 3-month-old Nuggie, was happy and healthy when he was dropped off at a Cumberland County kennel in August. “A few […]
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
A York County organization is feeding the community for National Hunger Action Day
DOVER, Pa. — September is National Hunger Action Month, and today was National Hunger Action Day. Local organizations in York County, such as New Hope Ministries in Dover, said they are doing all they can to help feed their local community. The food pantry in York County opens its...
Closure of Market St. Bridge in York to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT says
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a reminder Monday that the Market Street Bridge in York County will be closed for five weeks, beginning Tuesday morning. The bridge, which carries Route 462 across Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, will be replaced. Its closure...
iheart.com
Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow
>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
iheart.com
Top Stories for September 26, 2022
>Police Still Looking For Suspect In Early Sunday Shooting. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Four people are recovering after a shooting at an afterhours party in Harrisburg Sunday morning. Police responded to a warehouse in the 23-hundred block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. yesterday. All four victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested in the shooting yet.
