'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Augusta Free Press
Income potential and pupil-teacher ratio factor in best and worst states for educators
World Teachers’ Day is October 5, but teachers make an average $2,150 less per year than they did 10 years ago. According to personal-finance website WalletHub, this figure is adjusted for inflation for its 2022’s Best & Worst States for Teachers. WalletHub analyzed 50 states and the District...
