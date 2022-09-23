ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline for Tropical Depression 9: Here’s what to expect

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — All eyes are on the tropics as we monitor Tropical Depression 9.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said tropical impacts are possible for Florida.

Friday should be the day for initial preparations and residents are encouraged to refresh their hurricane supply kits.

While the storm is expected to be a few days out, Saturday is the next possible day that Severe Weather Center 9 will have an idea of what impacts will be headed to Florida.

If the storm track shows that this is the case, Floridians will have to ramp up their hurricane preparations.

By Sunday, Shields said we should know exactly what kind of impacts we will see.

