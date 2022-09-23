AARP: Register For a Chance to Win $500 Gift Card!

Below is just some of the information AARP’s fabulous voting resource has for you! But before you got there, make sure you register below for a chance of wining 1 of 4 $500 gift cards from your friends at AARP and Praise! Full comprehensive guide at : aarp.org/GAvotes

Key General Election Dates

• Oct. 10: Last day to register online

• Oct. 11: Last day to register by mail or in person

• Oct. 17: First day to vote early, in person

• Oct. 28: Last day to request absentee ballot

• Nov. 8: Election Day

Essential info:

Absentee or mail-in ballot voting: This is an option for all Georgia voters. But absentee ballots are not sent out automatically; you need to request and apply for one.

Early in-person voting: This kind of voting — also called advanced voting — is available from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Nov. 4. You can vote at any early polling site in your county.

In-person voting on Election Day: The state’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Poll hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How do I register to vote?

Online: Use the Georgia secretary of state’s Online Voter Registration System . You will need a valid driver’s license or a state identification card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services .

By mail: Download and complete a postage-paid voter registration application and return it to the secretary of state’s office. If you do not have a valid Georgia driver’s license or state identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number or have the state provide you with a unique identification number.

By phone: Call your county elections office to request a voter registration application. Or call the elections division of the secretary of state’s office at 404-656-2871.

In person: Visit your county elections office . Or you can register to vote when you renew or apply for your driver’s license at the Georgia Department of Driver Services . You can also pick up and submit a voter registration form at public libraries, public assistance and other government offices, military recruitment stations, and colleges or schools with students of voting age.

Check your registration status by visiting the secretary of state’s My Voter Page . If after submitting your application you don’t receive a precinct card in the mail, call your county elections office to check on the status of your application. A precinct card proves you’re registered to vote and tells you where to vote, but you’re not required to have it with you when you vote.



The last day to register online for the general election is Monday, Oct. 10; otherwise, the registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11, since Oct. 10 is a state holiday.

