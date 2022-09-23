SACRAMENTO - You know basketball season is right around the corner when the Sacramento Kings host their annual media day previewing the season -- and that day was today.Sacramento, of course, is trying to end a 16-year playoff drought -- the longest in NBA history.But there really is reason for optimism this year. It's fair to say is the best roster the team has put together over that stretch. Key additions like Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and rookie Keegan Murray, along with returners De'Aaron fox, Damontis Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, and the rest of the crew, led by new...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO