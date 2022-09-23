ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Kings boast promising roster on media day

SACRAMENTO - You know basketball season is right around the corner when the Sacramento Kings host their annual media day previewing the season -- and that day was today.Sacramento, of course, is trying to end a 16-year playoff drought -- the longest in NBA history.But there really is reason for optimism this year. It's fair to say is the best roster the team has put together over that stretch. Key additions like Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and rookie Keegan Murray, along with returners De'Aaron fox, Damontis Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, and the rest of the crew, led by new...
