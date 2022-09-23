Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing places in Georgia that are a great choice for both a short and long vacation, depending on how much free time you have on your hands. And if you live in a different state but you are looking for some new places to explore, you should definitely consider the state of Georgia because it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. To help you get started, here are three ideas for a weekend getaway in Georgia.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
These Are the 10 Best Family-Friendly U.S. Cities in 2022 Based on Academic Excellence, Outdoor Space and More
In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS Atlanta
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking to unplug on 3,000 acres in North Georgia? If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, inspired by nature or intrigued by history, Barnsley Resort will be your cup of tea.
Question Everything: Is the Boston accent endangered?
BOSTON -- Today it feels like Boston has more cranes than colleges, more transplants than traffic jams. The city is changing, you can see it and hear it. There appears to be a strange phenomenon occurring: people are pronouncing their Rs. Is the Boston accent endangered? It's always been a Boston birthright to talk a little funny. We have the ability to dump our Rs like tea in the Boston Harbor. Marjorie Feinstein-Whittaker studies language and coaches professionals who are trying to work on their accents. She has noticed a change in Boston. "I think we are much more diverse and people are from...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0