Fayetteville, GA

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing places in Georgia that are a great choice for both a short and long vacation, depending on how much free time you have on your hands. And if you live in a different state but you are looking for some new places to explore, you should definitely consider the state of Georgia because it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. To help you get started, here are three ideas for a weekend getaway in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
PANAMA CITY, FL
DeanLand

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
NBC Chicago

These Are the 10 Best Family-Friendly U.S. Cities in 2022 Based on Academic Excellence, Outdoor Space and More

In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Is the Boston accent endangered?

BOSTON --  Today it feels like Boston has more cranes than colleges, more transplants than traffic jams. The city is changing, you can see it and hear it. There appears to be a strange phenomenon occurring: people are pronouncing their Rs. Is the Boston accent endangered? It's always been a Boston birthright to talk a little funny. We have the ability to dump our Rs like tea in the Boston Harbor. Marjorie Feinstein-Whittaker studies language and coaches professionals who are trying to work on their accents. She has noticed a change in Boston. "I think we are much more diverse and people are from...
BOSTON, MA
