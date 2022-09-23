Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Eyewitness News
Stratford police: Man refuses to turn himself in following serious assault of a woman
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford police are looking for a man wanted for a domestic violence incident that happened earlier this month. Police said Khilee J. Bennett, 27, is wanted on charges of third-degree assault, breach of peace, and two counts of violation of a protective order. The incident happened...
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield Police investigating spontaneous car event, reckless driving
It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. In March of 2013, East Hartford Police Officer Paul Buchanan took his own life. Run for the brave and finest 5k. Updated: 14 hours ago. Run for the brave and...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Joelle Adams, 31, of 71 Dogwood Road, was charged Aug. 31 with having a nuisance dog, having a dog with no rabies vaccine and having unlicensed dogs. Anthony T. Lebby, 49, of 182 Magnolia St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 21 with sixth degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device.
Bristol Press
Obituaries
DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th…. Sandra Johndro, age 85, of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Sandra…. Friday 09/23/2022. Lester J. “Sonny” Markie,...
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
Bristol Press
Man accused of setting up hidden camera in Bristol bathroom likely to face prosecution
BRISTOL – A Rhode Island man appears to be facing prosecution on charges he hid a video camera in a Bristol home where a resident was holding a celebration of life event for his deceased father. John Nelson, 73, had applied for a diversionary program that could have spared...
Bristol Press
Man, 76, dies when SUV plunges into water in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK - A 76-year-old Connecticut man died Saturday when his SUV plunged into the water at Saybrook Point Marina and Resort in Old Saybrook, police said. Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn jumped in, pulled the man to shore and performed CPR, but were unable to save him, police said.
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say
Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
1 of 2 killed in SUV-motorcycle crash was Glastonbury High senior
GLASTONBURY — Police on Monday identified one of the two people killed in an accident Sunday evening on Hebron Avenue as Gordon Southby, 18, of Glastonbury a senior at the local high school. Southby was the motorcyclist involved in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in the area of...
Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings
HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night. Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired. Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
Bristol Press
Sister Dolores Jane Beshara
DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Library holding 'Community Shred Day'
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol Public Works Department and Bristol Public Library as holding a "Community Shred Day" Saturday in Centre Square to help residents protect themselves against identity fraud. The Community Shred Day event will be offered Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, or until...
mycitizensnews.com
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
