ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Joelle Adams, 31, of 71 Dogwood Road, was charged Aug. 31 with having a nuisance dog, having a dog with no rabies vaccine and having unlicensed dogs. Anthony T. Lebby, 49, of 182 Magnolia St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 21 with sixth degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Obituaries

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th…. Sandra Johndro, age 85, of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Sandra…. Friday 09/23/2022. Lester J. “Sonny” Markie,...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Board#Street Racing#The Life Saving Award#Aed#Citizen
Bristol Press

Man, 76, dies when SUV plunges into water in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK - A 76-year-old Connecticut man died Saturday when his SUV plunged into the water at Saybrook Point Marina and Resort in Old Saybrook, police said. Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn jumped in, pulled the man to shore and performed CPR, but were unable to save him, police said.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say

Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
BEACON FALLS, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTNH

Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night.  Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired.  Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Sister Dolores Jane Beshara

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library holding 'Community Shred Day'

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol Public Works Department and Bristol Public Library as holding a "Community Shred Day" Saturday in Centre Square to help residents protect themselves against identity fraud. The Community Shred Day event will be offered Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, or until...
BRISTOL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy