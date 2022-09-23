Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
WHIZ
Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad
Mt. PERRY, OH- Mt. Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad in Mount Perry relived the old west this weekend as actors dressed up as train robbers. Original freight operations started on the line in 1882 with the first four miles going from Zanesville southwest.
North Market: New tenants teased for Bridge Park, interior improvements planned downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Despite the closure of some tenants, the North Market Bridge Park expects to be back to full occupancy by the end of the year. Just shy of two years in, three of the Dublin market’s original slate of operators have closed: ReUse Revolution, Black Radish Creamery and Kintsugi Sushi […]
visitwesterville.org
Westerville’s Uptown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)
Visitors can enjoy our Uptown shopping district and a drink on weekdays from 4PM - 10PM and on weekends from 11AM - 10PM. Beer, wine, & cocktails can be consumed inside DORA boundaries by purchasing drinks from participating DORA establishments. Once known as the “Dry Capitol of the World”, we invite you to sip and stroll down the streets of Westerville’s historic Uptown.
County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
spectrumnews1.com
Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival returns to Hocking Hills
LAURELVILLE, Ohio — At Jack Pine Studio, the unique glass pumpkin collection includes something for everyone. “I have taken glass pumpkins as far as you can take them,” said Glassblower Jack Pine. “I like to consider myself the best glass pumpkin maker there is and this place is my pride and joy.”
Fischer Homes starts residential construction at $275 million mixed-use development in Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s largest homebuilders is starting construction on new housing at a $275 million mixed-use development. Fischer Homes will offer single-family housing in the new residential development, called Alton Place. Located at the northwest corner of Roberts and Alton Darby Creek roads, the master-planned community will also […]
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Lots of pie at Chesterville’s Heritage Day
This year’s Heritage Day pie auction had a lot of contestants but Stacy Waite took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the pie auction. Seen here with Athena and Tim Abraham who purchased Stacy’s first place pie. Tim was one of the judges at the event and declared the Buckeye Pie was a real winner.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral
Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
whitehall-oh.us
Proposed CIP Project: Fairway Boulevard
Fairway Boulevard Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Project. The City is considering a multi-faceted infrastructure improvement project along Fairway Boulevard, from Main Street to Hamilton Road. The main goals of the project are to improve motorist and pedestrian safety, while increasing accessibility along the roadway for active modes of transportation (walking, jogging and cycling). The project is in the early phases of planning, and is ultimately contingent on state and federal grants to help offset the $8 million project budget (proposed funding details are included below).
Mount Vernon News
Knox County considers renaming street after comedian Lynde
Actor and comedian Paul Lynde (a Mount Vernon native) was once almost a household name for his antics on the 1960s sitcom “Bewitched” and on “The Hollywood Squares” game show in the 1970s. However, since Lynde’s death in 1981, his name might be all but forgotten...
theenergymix.com
Climate Bill is ‘Coming Due’, Report Warns U.S. Cities
Cities are increasingly footing the bill for climate change as they strain to adapt their infrastructure to rising temperatures, new rainfall patterns, and extreme weather. Towns and cities in Ohio now have a pretty good sense of the daunting climate bill they will face in the absence of state and national support, all thanks to a report published this year by three local policy and environmental groups, writes Yale Climate Connections.
‘Public nuisance’ Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County […]
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
