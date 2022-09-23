Hyde: Dolphins vs. Bill Throwdown

Sun Sentinel Writer Dave Hyde is not saying Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel is a great coach yet but does like his stating, “I am root for him because he is a refreshing coach.”

He does like what McDaniel has done with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa saying, “You can see how he has gone out to embrace Tua and that makes a difference.”

Dan Marino has been pictured around Tua but Hyde is not so sure he mentors him saying, “I do not think Marino is involved with Tua day-to-day.”

The Dolphins offense has been solid this year and former backup, Jacoby Brissett looks good with his new team in Cleveland so some might think former coach Brian Flores is too blame, Hyde says, “The place he did fail was in working with people and making sure the offensive side of the ball was taken care of.”

Miami faces one of their biggest games in years Sunday against Buffalo, Hyde adds, “It is a monster if they win, they are 3-0 but if they lose they are still good.”

Hyde continues, “It is like they are playing with house money.”

Miami duels Buffalo Sunday at 1 p.m. and winner takes control of The AFC East if not The AFC if not The NFL.