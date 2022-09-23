ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach tattoo shop co-owned by former 'Ink Master' contestant to host reproductive rights event

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04C8GZ_0i7j1cQC00

Three months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the right to end a pregnancy wasn’t within the Constitution, a Cocoa Beach tattoo shop co-owned by a former "Ink Master" contestant hopes to support reproductive health care services.

"People know what's going on in the country, about different states and how they're handling reproductive health care," said Raelene Manning, co-owner of Endless Summer Tattoo and wife of co-owner Mark Longenecker, who competed in 2014 on Ink Master, the reality competition television series.

"We've kind of always been known for trying to make a difference in the community ... so for us, I think it's — we just like to use our abilities as a 19-year business to make a difference. It's very easy for us to kind of do that."

The tattoo shop, located on North Orlando Avenue in Cocoa Beach, will hold a special event Sept. 25 from noon to 7 p.m. where a portion of their proceeds will be donated to National Network of Abortion Funds

Reproductive rights in Florida:Florida teen denied abortion for being too immature highlights hurdles to care, advocates say

Cocoa Beach tattoo artist and others raise money for Ukraine: Brevard creatives use their art to support Ukraine through painting, tattoos and baking

"We're looking forward to it," Manning said. "It seems to be a lot of people that are really supportive of it."

In the past, the tattoo shop has helped the Brevard Humane Society and SPCA by collecting food and supply donations and offering tattoo raffle tickets to donors, as well as local families in need through the Locals Feeding Locals program. Additionally, they've worked with the Kidney Foundation, Surfers for Autism and other organizations.

For Sept. 25's event, eight artists, including guest artist Elise Allen from Good Vibrations Ink in Orlando, will offer tattoos from pre-drawn flash sheets ranging from $100 to $200. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a reproductive rights group. 100% of proceeds from raffle baskets with items donated from Native Plants and Junk Food Bakery will be donated.

The event is walk-in only. Flash sheets will be shared on social media ahead of the event.

For more information, visit Endless Summer Tattoo on Facebook or Instagram, or call the shop at 321-799-9776.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cocoa Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Cocoa Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Cocoa, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tattoo Artist#The U S Supreme Court#Endless Summer Tattoo#Ink Master#Spca
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy