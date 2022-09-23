ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

IRONMAN triathlon returns to Muncie Oct. 1

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. −Next Saturday, Oc. 1, Muncie will again host hundreds of athletes for the IRONMAN triathlon.

Athletes will swim 1.2 miles in Prairie Creek Reservoir, bike 56 miles through Delaware and Henry counties, and end with a 13.1 mile run. The endurance challenge can take up to 8.5 hours to finish.

Last year, Muncie was one of eight sites worldwide to host a 70.3 and the double-distance, 140.6 mile race on the same day. Mayor Dan Ridenour, who completed the full 70.3-mile triathlon himself, said the event delivered a $4 million economic impact that weekend, with local hotels, restaurants and other vendors crowded with customers.

Impact:Ball State vs. Army football, IRONMAN Muncie 70.3 to fill hotels, restaurants, roadways

This year the city administration will be entering a relay team, comprised of special projects manager Dustin Clark for the swim, City controller Craig Wright on the bike, and Mayor Ridenour finishing with the run. Ridenour completed the full 70.3 mile race in 2021.

According to a press release from City Hall, younger people can get involved with an IRONKIDS event on Friday, Sept. 30. Children ages 1-17 can participate in an 80-foot Toddler trot for 1-3 year olds, a half-mile run for ages 3-8 years, or a 1-mile, non-competitive race for ages 5-17 years.

One parent or guardian can accompany each child, and all participating children will receive a race bib, bag and medal. Parents can register children at https://www.active.com/muncie-in/running/distance-running-races/ironkids-indiana-fun-run-2022?int=72-3-A1.

Personal best:IRONMAN Muncie: A chance to find solitude among 3,000 other athletes

Community members interested in volunteering can register at https://ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=59664. Volunteers will have the opportunity to cheer athletes on through the course, help at aid stations and other activities throughout the day.

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

