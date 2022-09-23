ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County will host FHSAA state championships for 6 sports in Lakeland, Winter Haven

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbByT_0i7j1W4i00

Polk County is becoming a bigger home to FHSAA state championships, as four more tournaments will be added to the two the county currently hosts.

The FHSAA on Friday announced that in addition to boys and girls basketball returning to the RP Funding Center, the state tournaments for boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls weightlifting are coming to the county. The boys and girls basketball state tournaments have been held in Lakeland consecutively since the mid-'90s.

The boys and girls weightlifting championships will be held at the RP Funding Center, while Polk State College in Winter Haven will serve as host for boys and girls volleyball.

“The commitments being made by each of these organizations, along with Polk County’s overall location, amenities and track record for hosting state championship events in the past, makes this a winning formula for all involved,” FHSAA executive director Craig Damon said in a news release.

The tournaments coming to town are the result of a newly formed partnership between Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing, the RP Funding Center, Polk State College and Polk County Public Schools.

Prep picks::Season at critical point for teams looking to get on track

Proving ground:Auburndale's Ruben Barrett chooses football to prove himself; Bloodhounds gear up for Yellow Jackets

Friday night preview:Here's a look at prep football games involving Polk County teams

“PCPS is honored to work with PCTSM and our local partners to host state championships for the FHSAA,” Polk athletic director Dan Talbot said. “PCPS will collaborate with the RP Funding Center and Polk State College to host championship matchups for basketball, volleyball and weightlifting. Each competition will bring significant numbers of visitors, creating a tremendous economic impact for our area. Polk County is well known for hosting high profile FHSAA events, and we look forward to continuing that tradition.”

The 2023 boys and girls basketball state tournaments will once again be held on consecutive weeks, with the girls competing Feb. 22-25, and the boys the following week of March 1-4.

Girls weightlifting is a winter sport and the 2023 state meet will be Feb. 17-1. Boys weightlifting is a spring sport and will be held April 14-15.

The FHSAA’s partnership with the RP Funding Center for both events will run through 2025 and will have an option to renew the arrangement longer if mutually agreed.

Girls volleyball, a fall sport, will is returning to Polk County. It was held at George Jenkins High School from 1995 through 1998 and at The Lakeland Center from 2002 to 2010. Since leaving in 2010, the state tournament has bounced around to five different sites in the past 11 years.

The girls volleyball state tournament will be held on Nov. 11-12. Boys volleyball, a spring sport, will be May 19-20.

“This is just another great example of what makes Polk County such a great place to work, play and stay,” said Mark Jackson, director of Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing. “Partnerships for PCTSM have been a core philosophy for decades and continue to pay dividends to the businesses and municipalities we serve while providing what we hope is a home field advantage for our winning Polk County athletes.”

The projected economic impact for all championship series is expected to exceed $30 million over five years.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

Comments / 1

Related
LkldNow

Polk Public Schools Will Close Tuesday and Wednesday as Hurricane Ian Approaches

12:30 P.M. UPDATE: Polk County public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as some schools activate as storm shelters for people evacuating their homes in advance of Hurricane Ian’s high winds and rain, Polk County Public Schools announced today. All after-school events, including athletics, are being suspended both days. No decision has been made yet on whether schools will remain closed beyond Wednesday.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County Football Week 5 Roundup

Auburndale 16, Bartow 28 BARTOW – Bartow’s defense forced three first-half turnovers to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a non-district win over Auburndale on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Bartow picked up a pair of 25-yard field goals from Kason Mullis. Jase Thomas recovered an Auburndale fumble in ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Polk County, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Sports
City
Winter Haven, FL
City
Auburndale, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
Lakeland, FL
Sports
Lakeland, FL
Government
Winter Haven, FL
Government
Polk County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Concerns grow for Peace River in Bartow ahead of Hurricane Ian

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents along the Peace River fear what will happen when a major hurricane hits as average late summer Florida thunderstorms have already been flooding places around the river for weeks. “With a hurricane coming it can be twice as high to three times as high,” said Phil Black, who lives at […]
BARTOW, FL
westorlandonews.com

Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County

Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., announced that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven. These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Fhsaa#Sports Marketing#Football Games#Girls Volleyball#The Rp Funding Center#Polk State College#Bloodhounds#Yellow Jackets#Pcps#Pctsm
thegabber.com

Week Five High School Football: Pirates Lose 41-14, Spartans Cancelled

It was a long night for the Boca Ciega Pirates in their most recent game at Northeast – although it was shortened mercifully in the second half. The Pirates lost 41-14 to the Vikings in a game that was over almost from the start. The home team scored touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game (the seventh was cut short by the halftime buzzer). In that same span the visitors had a three-and-out, an interception, a fumbled kickoff, two more punts and another interception.
GULFPORT, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Polk County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. In preparation for what will be Hurricane Ian, and a high potential for more flooding, Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units beginning Sunday, September 25. Locations below will be open from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day, until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa and St. Petersburg are in the path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane warnings are in effect from around Port Charlotte north past Clearwater, including Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The hurricane center warned of ...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County parks, environmental land sites to close Monday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County environmental lands sites and natural resources stormwater treatment wetland will be closed Monday due to preparation for approaching Tropical Storm Ian, according to the county. The sites include:. Circle B Bar Reserve,. Crooked Lake Prairie,. Crooked Lake Sandhill,. Gator Creek Reserve. Hickory Lake...
POLK COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy