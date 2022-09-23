Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
onfocus.news
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids winner sees double
MADISON — Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St. in Wisconsin Rapids, sold a winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 22 drawing, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition...
WSAW
‘Bladetoberfest’ provides unique chance to fight with light sabers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you think of Star Wars, what iconic weapon comes to mind?. You’re probably thinking of the light saber. But for The Saber Legion, they actually use them to fight. The non-profit organization hosted it’s second annual ‘Bladetoberfest’ tournament in Wausau on Saturday.
WSAW
REGI cares for baby barn owls after rare nest spotted
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A rare sight of a barn owl nest has been spotted in La Crosse. It’s the first time in 20 years there has been a documented sighting according to the Department of Natural Resources. “Everyone was really excited they were there, the first nest in...
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
Wausau area obituaries September 23, 2022
Carolyn Ruth Neumann, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living on September 8, 2022. She was 73 years old. Carolyn was born May 5, 1949, in Merrill, WI to parents Walter and Ruth (Lambrecht) Neumann. For the past 30 years, Carolyn has lived at Our House Assisted Living. She could usually be found in the common area putting together a puzzle and would greet everyone with a smile. She enjoyed all the activities and entertainment, especially the music and playing BINGO. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.
WSAW
City of Antigo unveils plans for new splash pad
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is underway at Antigo City Park for a new splash pad. The parks department announced Monday that the city’s aging kiddie pool will be replaced with a splash pad. Other features at the splash pad include a tide pool, dump bucket, a small slide, along with others.
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a carjacking in Clintonville fled into some woods in Northwestern Wisconsin after stealing another vehicle. Seth Genereau remains on the loose. Officials warn he may be looking to steal another vehicle and for shelter. On Sept. 22, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office...
WSAW
Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
Soap in a sweater kits available all month long at all MCPL locations
WAUSAU –Switch up your body care routine this fall by using some soap in a sweater! Never heard of it? Then pick up a free kit from the Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) this October and make some! Kits will be available at all nine MCPL locations from October 1 through October 31.
1 dead in Marathon County crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 9:14 p.m. on the south side of County Hwy. C, west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley. That segment of roadway is unlit, police noted.
Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash
Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
WSAW
Milwaukee artist elated to be featured in annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition is back on display at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. The exhibition includes art from more than 100 artists featuring their bird-inspired work. “I try to have a real strong sense of design in the work,” said...
WSAW
Public comment period open for environmental review Antigo’s drinking water loan program project
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Antigo is an applicant for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to improve its public drinking water system. The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
WJFW-TV
Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
