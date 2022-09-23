Carolyn Ruth Neumann, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living on September 8, 2022. She was 73 years old. Carolyn was born May 5, 1949, in Merrill, WI to parents Walter and Ruth (Lambrecht) Neumann. For the past 30 years, Carolyn has lived at Our House Assisted Living. She could usually be found in the common area putting together a puzzle and would greet everyone with a smile. She enjoyed all the activities and entertainment, especially the music and playing BINGO. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO