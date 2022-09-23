ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
onfocus.news

Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids winner sees double

MADISON — Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St. in Wisconsin Rapids, sold a winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 22 drawing, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

‘Bladetoberfest’ provides unique chance to fight with light sabers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you think of Star Wars, what iconic weapon comes to mind?. You’re probably thinking of the light saber. But for The Saber Legion, they actually use them to fight. The non-profit organization hosted it’s second annual ‘Bladetoberfest’ tournament in Wausau on Saturday.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

REGI cares for baby barn owls after rare nest spotted

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A rare sight of a barn owl nest has been spotted in La Crosse. It’s the first time in 20 years there has been a documented sighting according to the Department of Natural Resources. “Everyone was really excited they were there, the first nest in...
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 23, 2022

Carolyn Ruth Neumann, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living on September 8, 2022. She was 73 years old. Carolyn was born May 5, 1949, in Merrill, WI to parents Walter and Ruth (Lambrecht) Neumann. For the past 30 years, Carolyn has lived at Our House Assisted Living. She could usually be found in the common area putting together a puzzle and would greet everyone with a smile. She enjoyed all the activities and entertainment, especially the music and playing BINGO. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

City of Antigo unveils plans for new splash pad

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is underway at Antigo City Park for a new splash pad. The parks department announced Monday that the city’s aging kiddie pool will be replaced with a splash pad. Other features at the splash pad include a tide pool, dump bucket, a small slide, along with others.
ANTIGO, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests

WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Marathon County crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 9:14 p.m. on the south side of County Hwy. C, west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley. That segment of roadway is unlit, police noted.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash

Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Public comment period open for environmental review Antigo’s drinking water loan program project

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Antigo is an applicant for funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to improve its public drinking water system. The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

