Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not get a borderline call on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Cole fired a 1-2 delivery to Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo that just missed the outside corner. Verdugo proceeded to club a 3-run home run later during the at-bat. Gerrit Cole would go on […] The post ‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch, the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.
The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With Hurricane Ian approaching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an important decision ahead of their clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to the Miami Dolphins, the Buccaneers will be practicing in Miami-Dade County in preparation for their Week 4 contest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the details. The Buccaneers...
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will begin a three-game series in our nation’s capital with a Monday night matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick, laid out below. The Atlanta Braves, at...
The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his focus to winning a job on […] The post ‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
After a disappointing Week 1 loss, it seems the Los Angeles Rams are back on pace for another postseason run. On Sunday, in their first away game of the season, the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. Los Angeles now improves to 2-1, finishing the weekend at the top of...
The Chicago Bears survived a thrilling game against the Houston Texans at home on Sunday with a 23-20 win. The Bears shut down the Texans’ offense in the last quarter and scored a walk-off 30-yard field courtesy of Cairo Santos to seal the deal. Chicago is now 2-1 in the 2022 season and the results […] The post Chicago Bears: 3 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder has been making headlines of late after reports emerged that the Phoenix Suns have been trying to find a new home for the 32-year-old veteran. Crowder’s looming exit has now become even more imminent after the team made a telling decision with regard to his status for training camp.
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:
Anthony Rizzo smashed a clutch 2-run home run in the New York Yankees 7-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. However, fans came to see Aaron Judge homer, which Judge was unable to do. Rizzo commented on Judge’s 61 home run chase following the game, per Jon Morosi.
