The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch, the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO