Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Pandemic Update From The Brazos County Health District
A pandemic update from Brazos County health district officials to county commissioners included learning there have been more infections for the year to date than in all of last year, but with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. Commissioner Irma Cauley asked the only question of health district officials. Director Santos...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Continuing To Pursue An Ordinance Limiting Where “Ag Shacks” And Other Shared Housing Units Can Be Built
For almost a year and a half, College Station city staff has been working on a way to stop the construction in single family neighborhoods of Ag-Shacks and similar student rental structures that have as many as ten bedrooms. The city council tabled action on a proposal during their September...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commission Continues FY 23 Tax Rate Stalemate
For the first time in four weeks, two Brazos County commissioners attend a meeting involving a discussion on setting next year’s property tax rate. But Monday’s workshop resulted in no consensus. Commissioner Russ Ford says he will be absent for Tuesday’s tax rate ratification vote. Steve Aldrich says...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Traffic Stop Leads To Three Arrests And Recovering Nine Stolen Catalytic Converters
A College Station police officer who did a traffic stop at midnight last Friday after seeing a car stop past the designated stop line arrested the driver and two passengers for possessing nine stolen catalytic converters. The arrests followed a search of the car that according to the arrest report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Media Day: Mississippi State
Members of the No. 17 Texas A&M Football team met with the media Monday to discuss Saturday’s 23-21 win over No. 10 Arkansas, as well as this upcoming week’s match-up at Mississippi State. Taking the podium was Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with players Jaylon Jones, Max...
wtaw.com
20 Year Old Bryan Woman Arrested For Intoxication Assault Following A Crash That Seriously Injured Her One Year Old Son
A 20 year old Bryan mother was arrested last week on charges of intoxication assault and child endangerment of her son. According to the DPS arrest report, Hannah Hart was intoxicated at the time her SUV struck a tree June 27 near the intersection of Highway 30 and Fitch. The...
wtaw.com
A&M Men’s Golf Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
wtaw.com
Aggie Volleyball Edged by Tennessee on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (10-4, 2-1 SEC) was unable to overcome the Tennessee Lady Vols (8-7, 2-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, falling in three sets (24-26, 17-25, 24-26). Leading the way offensively for A&M was Caroline Meuth, who turned in her 10th double-digit kill...
Comments / 0