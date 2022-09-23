ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commission Continues FY 23 Tax Rate Stalemate

For the first time in four weeks, two Brazos County commissioners attend a meeting involving a discussion on setting next year’s property tax rate. But Monday’s workshop resulted in no consensus. Commissioner Russ Ford says he will be absent for Tuesday’s tax rate ratification vote. Steve Aldrich says...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bryan, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Bryan, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Media Day: Mississippi State

Members of the No. 17 Texas A&M Football team met with the media Monday to discuss Saturday’s 23-21 win over No. 10 Arkansas, as well as this upcoming week’s match-up at Mississippi State. Taking the podium was Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with players Jaylon Jones, Max...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

A&M Men’s Golf Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Aggie Volleyball Edged by Tennessee on Sunday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (10-4, 2-1 SEC) was unable to overcome the Tennessee Lady Vols (8-7, 2-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, falling in three sets (24-26, 17-25, 24-26). Leading the way offensively for A&M was Caroline Meuth, who turned in her 10th double-digit kill...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy