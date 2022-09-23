ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

The workforce gender gap has been a fight since well back into the 1800’s and continues to be fought today. Many people don't think that it exists, and those who are still out there fighting are referred to as feminist. Some consider feminism to be a derogatory word, but that's the reality.
