New Report Alleges ‘Screaming Match’ Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Set

Christian Bale has revealed the reason why he had to “isolate” himself from Chris Rock on the set of their 2022 film Amsterdam.The 48-year-old actor said that Rock’s jokes were “so bloody funny” that it prevented him from getting into character.“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire. “Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving...

CELEBRITIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO