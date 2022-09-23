Read full article on original website
Germany predicted lineup vs England - Nations League
Germany's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with England
Gareth Taylor insists Man City's tough WSL start has still offered 'something to build on'
Gareth Taylor has insisted Manchester City's performances have provided 'something to build on' despite suffering a pair of defeats in their opening two fixtures of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Denzel Dumfries discusses Chelsea & Man Utd interest
Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he has been 'flattered' by transfer interest shown in him by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but he remains committed to the Nerazzurri.
Nations League 2022/23: All confirmed promotions and relegations
All the confirmed promotions and relegations from the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
Harry Maguire hits back at Man Utd & England critics
Harry Maguire has insisted that his status as Manchester United captain means he is always likely to make 'big news', but he is not paying attention to any criticism he receives.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Garcia & Batlle shine in east London
Player ratings from the WSL clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
England 3-3 Germany: Player ratings as Three Lions share the spoils in six-goal second-half thriller
Match report and player ratings from England's Nations League meeting with Germany
Arsenal vs Tottenham - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Arsenal and Tottenham, including team news and where to watch on TV.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Best cheap players for a starter team
The best cheap players for a starter team on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Nations League: How do competing teams qualify for EURO 2024?
How teams can qualify for EURO 2024 via the Nations League.
Liverpool Legends 2-1 Man Utd Legends: Anfield icons come out on top in charity game
Liverpool Legends beat Man Utd Legends 2-1 at Anfield in a charity friendly.
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back Chelsea spot after Graham Potter omission
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back his starting spot in Graham Potter's Chelsea.
Eden Hazard admits frustration at lack of Real Madrid playing time
Eden Hazard has spoken honestly about his lack of playing time at Real Madrid so far this season, with one eye on the World Cup.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
Wales vs Poland: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Wales' meeting with Poland in the Nations League on Sunday, including team news, predicted lineups, how to watch on TV and more.
The new signings that will dominate the Premier League this season
7 new signings who will dominate the Premier League this season.
