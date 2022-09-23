ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

How to watch the Yankees game on Apple TV+ for free

By Finn Hoogensen, Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrQxv_0i7izM2E00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League single-season home run record has been must-watch TV for baseball fans.

The New York Yankees star is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ 1961 record of 61 home runs hit in a single season.

Judge went hitless in the Yankees’ playoff-clinching win against the Boston Red Sox Thursday night. He will chase history again Friday night when the two rivals face off in the Bronx. But you won’t be able to find the game on the usual TV channels.

Here’s how to watch the Yankees-Red Sox game Friday night.

Judge’s 62nd home run ball could fetch $1.2 million, expert says

What time is the Yankees game tonight?

First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

How can I watch the Yankees game?

The game is airing exclusively on the streaming service, Apple TV+. You can watch the Apple TV+ app on your Apple devices, smart TV, PC, gaming console and more .

Why isn’t the Yankees game on Broadcast TV?

Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August.

When games air nationally, it also means other networks can’t do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team’s regional networks.

This is the first season of Apple’s deal with Major League Baseball, which is part of a trend of leagues partnering with streaming platforms for a package of games.

Does Apple TV+ have a free subscription window?

Yes, Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial. However, the Yankees-Red Sox game Friday night can be watched for free on Apple TV+ with an Apple ID. No payment information or Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch, according to Major League Baseball.

The Apple TV app is on all Apple devices and can also be accessed on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable boxes.

More information on how to watch the game can be found on MLB.com or from Apple Support .

How can I watch Saturday’s Yankees game?

The Yankees and Red Sox play at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on YES Network and MLB Network (out-of-market only).

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Who were the creepy smiling people at the Mets, Yankees games Friday?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you watched baseball on Friday, you might have noticed something unusual behind the batter at the Yankees, Mets and Dodgers games. Three people had the internet buzzing, holding a smile, not moving, looking straight into the camera, and occasionally standing. It was a promo from Paramount Pictures for its movie […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Alonso sets Mets single-season RBI record

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As much of the baseball world has focused on Aaron Judge and his pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to go along with a potential triple crown, let’s give a little love to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Alonso was just named co-National League Player of the Week […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Mets beat A’s 13-4, hold division lead

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings and the New York Mets routed the Oakland Athletics 13-4 Sunday to hold their NL East lead. The Mets remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta. New York has won eight of 10, and plays the […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Bronx, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Bronx, NY
Sports
PIX11

Mother shot in head, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 36-year-old mom was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot near Avenue S and Stuart Street around 4:05 p.m., officials said. No identifying information has been released. Police said the victim’s 1-year-old child […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NJ high school football player dies after injury in game

LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey community is mourning the death of a high school football player who died from an apparent traumatic brain injury suffered during a game earlier this month.  The family of 16-year-old Xavier McClain is now preparing to lay him to rest as some raise new concerns over safety on […]
LINDEN, NJ
PIX11

Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Judge
PIX11

Man dies, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.  The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Game Console#American League#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#Yankees Red Sox#Broadcast Tv#Espn#Mlb Network#Major League Baseball
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman waiting on NYC subway platform randomly slashed: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said. The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said. A 30-year-old woman was standing on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Technology
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy